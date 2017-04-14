News By Tag
Local Cleaning Company Spruces Things Up with Spring Cleaning
Metro Cleaning Services do it all including cleaning out those dusty vents for spring
This spring don't neglect the ducts! Spring is a great time of year to give a little extra TLC to the areas of a business usually neglected during regular cleaning. Even if you have never used a commercial cleaning service, spring is a great time of year to consider hiring one. Metro Cleaning Service is well-versed in all things cleaning and that includes air duct cleaning! Common issues that can arise with air ducts and the benefit to taking care of them are as follows:
Leaky ducts. About 20-40% of the air flowing through air ducts could be lost due to leaking. This could add strain to their functionality and lead to necessary replacement down the line. Eliminating leaks can ensure lower energy bills and even increase the overall air quality in your home. Regular cleaning can help spot these leaks before they become a major issue.
Build-Up. Neglected, dirty air ducts essentially ensure poor in-house air quality. Dust pollutants and germs that can accumulate in air ducts end up being continuously circulated throughout the home whenever it's running. Having an air duct cleaning can help improve the overall air quality by removing these pollutants.
When air circulates, the same dirty air over and over again in an endless succession, accumulated debris and dust cycling right back through the air duct system. A clean and sanitary air duct system gets all of that harmful stuff out of the duct system, leaving nothing visible behind, allowing for the circulation of the very freshest air.
This spring, get rid of dirty ducts! They are the culprit behind a lot of the negative that can happen to the working systems within a home or business. Metro Cleaning Services provides many excellent spring cleaning services including air duct cleaning for both residential and commercial properties alike.
Metro Cleaning Service, Inc. proudly serves the Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota area and offers 24/7 emergency services.
