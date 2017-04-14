 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


WOW Women Network Announces Next Coffee & Connections: May 2 at PTC in Needham

 
 
Nettie Nitzberg
Nettie Nitzberg
 
NEEDHAM, Mass. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- WOW Women Network (www.wwntwk.com), a place where great women gather informally to ignite relationships and build connections, announced today that its next Coffee & Connections event will take place on Tuesday, May 2, at PTC, 140 Kendrick Street, Needham, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Nettie Nitzberg, a recognized expert in helping global companies maximize their people investments and founder and principal of West5 Consulting (www.west5consulting.com), as well as founder of the WOW Women Network, is organizing this event along with Hosts and Super Connectors Kathy Cullen-Cote and Colleen Simonelli, both of PTC.

An hour-long networking and relationship-building program will be offered, helping participants to create deeper connections and get to know each other better.  This program will be bookended between informal networking opportunities.

There is a registration fee for members of the WOW Women Network.  If you are interested in attending please contact nettie@west5consulting.com for a link to the registration site.  Registration for PTC women is free.

"WOW Women Network offers a different kind of networking experience," said Nitzberg.  "These are orchestrated, fun and fulfilling meetings where you actually get to know the other women in the room by connecting with them at a deeper level through conversations and activities."

"We are so grateful to Kathy Cullen-Cote and Colleen Simonelli at PTC for stepping up and hosting this Coffee & Connections event!  Stay tuned as well for additional Coffee & Connections coming up in June, September, October and November,"  added Nitzberg.

About WOW Women Network

Nettie Nitzberg founded WOW Women in 2015 as a result of combining her love of connecting with her passion for supporting the success of women in business.  Now known as WOW Women Network, the organization's mission is to offer fun and creative ways to build connections and for women to get to know each other at a deeper level.  WWN events include Coffee & Connections (frequent morning events), Cocktails & Connections (casual, after-work morning events) and Community & Connections (opportunities to come together to offer service to a local organization providing help and support to women in crisis; usually once or twice a year).

In addition, the WOW Women Network holds special events periodically, as well as quarterly Ripple Events, which feature an innovative networking style that ditches the typical business networking protocols and instead delivers a truly unique connection-building experience.

Information about all of these events, as well as additional background on the organization and how to join, is available on the website, www.wwntwk.com.

About West5 Consulting

West5 Consulting is a people and organization development company that is dedicated to solving people problems that impact business success.  Principal Nettie Nitzberg help clients optimize their processes for selecting, integrating and developing their most important resource – people, by creating work environments that attract, grow and retain top talent. West5 Consulting understands that the process starts, rather than ends, with a new hire. Their services include management and leadership development, onboarding, team building, culture, and more. Clients include PerkinElmer, PTC, JPMorgan Chase, TESARO, McGraw Hill Education, and Biogen, among others. Industries of interest include pharmaceutical, biomedical/biotechnology, higher education, finance, professional services, technology and non-profit organizations.  For additional information, please visit www.west5consulting.com or call 678-438-4803.
