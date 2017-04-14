 
Wealth Can't Wait Hits the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times Best Sellers Lists

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Wealth Can't Wait (Greenleaf Book Group Press) by David Osborn and Paul Morris debuted at #4 in the Advice, How-To & Misc. category on the New York Times Best Seller List and #5 in the Hardcover Business category on the Wall Street Journal Best Seller List. The book also ranked at #102 on the USA Today Best Seller List. Wealth Can't Wait is the first book by David Osborn and Paul Morris and details how anyone can create horizontal income streams to enjoy more financial freedom throughout their lives.

As a businessman, David Osborn has built one of the top real estate brokerages in the world with more than 1,500 agents and annual sales volume exceeding $2 billion per year. As a serial entrepreneur, David founded over 50 companies with at least 25 that are ongoing profitable concerns. David is also an educator, who teaches audiences how to live abundant lives through goal-setting, hiring great talent, and developing multiple streams of income.

Paul Morris is a prolific and award-winning entrepreneur, trainer, author, and business consultant. As an active investor, he has grown his real estate portfolio to more than 700 rental units and 150,000 square feet of retail commercial space. In 10 years he transformed his California-based real estate brokerage business into the second largest Keller Williams franchise with 10 offices employing 3,000 agents. Real Trends ranked his group the 22nd largest real estate brokerage in the United States, having closed $5.4B in real estate sales in 2016. Paul was ranked #73 in Swanepoel's Power 200 most influential leaders in residential real estate.

For The New York Times official listing, please visit: https://www.nytimes.com/books/best-sellers/advice-how-to-...

For the Wall Street Journal official listing, please visit: https://www.wsj.com/articles/best-selling-books-week-ende...

For the USA Today official listing, please visit: https://www.usatoday.com/life/books/best-selling/week/2017/16/page/11/

About Greenleaf Book Group:

Greenleaf Book Group is a publisher and distributor best known for its innovative business model, distribution power and award-winning designs. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States by Inc. magazine, it has represented more than 1,000 titles, including over 30 that have hit The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal or USA Today Best Seller lists. You can learn more about Greenleaf at www.greenleafbookgroup.com.

Click to Share