 
News By Tag
* Agriculture Controllers
* AGCO supplier controllers
* CANbus Controllers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Norcross
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

STW Receives 'Supplier of the Year Award – Quality' from AGCO

AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment awarded STW, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers and measurement technology, the 'Supplier of the Year' prize in the category of Quality.
 
 
AGCO Supplier Award STW
AGCO Supplier Award STW
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Agriculture Controllers
AGCO supplier controllers
CANbus Controllers

Industry:
Agriculture

Location:
Norcross - Georgia - US

Subject:
Awards

NORCROSS, Ga. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment awarded STW, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers and measurement technology, the 'Supplier of the Year' prize this year in the category of Quality.

At this year's AGCO supplier day in March, STW was awarded the 'Supplier of the Year' prize in the category of Quality.  AGCO is a global leader in the design and supply of agricultural machinery, and home to world famous brands, including Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra. In his award speech Florian Kempf, Head of Supplier Management at AGCO, recognized above all the extraordinary service and professionalism of STW.

STW has been a partner of AGCO/Fendt since 1989 and delivers complex electronic products to the company. In 2016 numerous variants from 14 product groups were delivered to AGCO companies and STW repeatedly achieved outstanding ppm values, with the lowest failure rates. Mr. Kempf praised the very fast reaction times and the proactive mind-set that characterize STW. STW successfully supports AGCO with a 'zero failure shipments' strategy for all products, to all manufacturing sites worldwide, every day.

With a customer focus from design through PPAP to series production, STW (https://www.stw-technic.com/) has also demonstrated the capability to solve unique and unexpected problems. STW continuously puts higher demands on the quality of their products than the industry standards. "Amongst many other things this differentiates STW from other companies. STW is not only a supplier but a long-term partner to AGCO", concludes Mr. Kempf.

In 2012, STW was awarded AGCO "Supplier of the Year" in the category Innovation

About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas.  STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated. STW (www.stw-technic.com) is also in the forefront of developing and prototyping electrification technologies – inverters, generators and motors, battery management systems – for mobile applications.

Contact
Dale Albee
***@stw-technic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@stw-technic.com Email Verified
Tags:Agriculture Controllers, AGCO supplier controllers, CANbus Controllers
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Norcross - Georgia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
STW Technic PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share