STW Receives 'Supplier of the Year Award – Quality' from AGCO
AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment awarded STW, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers and measurement technology, the 'Supplier of the Year' prize in the category of Quality.
At this year's AGCO supplier day in March, STW was awarded the 'Supplier of the Year' prize in the category of Quality. AGCO is a global leader in the design and supply of agricultural machinery, and home to world famous brands, including Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra. In his award speech Florian Kempf, Head of Supplier Management at AGCO, recognized above all the extraordinary service and professionalism of STW.
STW has been a partner of AGCO/Fendt since 1989 and delivers complex electronic products to the company. In 2016 numerous variants from 14 product groups were delivered to AGCO companies and STW repeatedly achieved outstanding ppm values, with the lowest failure rates. Mr. Kempf praised the very fast reaction times and the proactive mind-set that characterize STW. STW successfully supports AGCO with a 'zero failure shipments' strategy for all products, to all manufacturing sites worldwide, every day.
In 2012, STW was awarded AGCO "Supplier of the Year" in the category Innovation
About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas. STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated. STW (www.stw-technic.com)
