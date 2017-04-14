News By Tag
"Business Matters" Educational Workshop Series Launched By Waterbury Regional Chamber For 2017
"Accomplishing It All" and "The Wheel Of Life" workshops will be offered by the Chamber's Small Business and Health Care Councils at the Comfort Inn in Naugatuck April 28 and May 12 from 8:00 to 9:15 a.m.
Cindy Donaldson of Red Barn Consulting, LLC believes that "Motivating yourself and/or your team is a key factor in 'accomplishing it all' in today's work environment."
Bob Dickson of Dale Carnegie Training will present a workshop on "The Wheel of Life" on Friday, May 12. Dickson will share his step-by-step guide for ways attendees can map out their personal and professional goals, and techniques for how to separate them and become a "SMART" goal-setter.
The two Business Matters Educational Workshops will include a light breakfast and networking with the workshop presenters and event attendees. The workshops will be hosted and sponsored by the Comfort Inn at 716 New Haven Road in Naugatuck and will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
The cost of each workshop is $20/Chamber member and $30/not-yet-
To register for these "Business Matters" workshops, email Courtney Ligi at cligi@waterburychamber.com, call 203-757-0701 or visit www.waterburychamber.com/
Courtney Ligi
203-757-0701
cligi@waterburychamber.com
