Industry News





"Business Matters" Educational Workshop Series Launched By Waterbury Regional Chamber For 2017

"Accomplishing It All" and "The Wheel Of Life" workshops will be offered by the Chamber's Small Business and Health Care Councils at the Comfort Inn in Naugatuck April 28 and May 12 from 8:00 to 9:15 a.m.
 
 
The Waterbury Regional Chamber will offer two "Business Matters" workshops
The Waterbury Regional Chamber will offer two "Business Matters" workshops
 
NAUGATUCK, Conn. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- "Accomplishing It All" and "The Wheel Of Life" are the focus of the Waterbury Regional Chamber's Health Care Council and Small Business Council's 2017 Business Matters Educational Workshop two-part series. Recognizing the everyday stresses of 'getting more done, better, faster, and with less,' the two workshop seminars are designed to provide attendees with valuable training and lessons they can take back to their workplace.

Cindy Donaldson of Red Barn Consulting, LLC believes that "Motivating yourself  and/or your team is a key factor in 'accomplishing it all' in today's work environment." In her Friday, April 28th workshop she will help participants learn how to "start each day on the right foot." Donaldson will provide insights on how attendees can motivate themselves and/or their team to accomplish their objectives. She will also provide tools for boosting workplace and team morale so that attendees will "look forward to every morning at their office, including Mondays."

Bob Dickson of Dale Carnegie Training will present a workshop on "The Wheel of Life" on Friday, May 12.  Dickson will share his step-by-step guide for ways attendees can map out their personal and professional goals, and techniques for how to separate them and become a "SMART" goal-setter.

The two Business Matters Educational Workshops will include a light breakfast and networking with the workshop presenters and event attendees. The workshops will be hosted and sponsored by the Comfort Inn at 716 New Haven Road in Naugatuck and will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

The cost of each workshop is $20/Chamber member and $30/not-yet-Chamber members. The cost for both workshops is $35/Chamber member and $50/not-yet-Chamber members. Parking will be complimentary at the Comfort Inn.

To register for these "Business Matters" workshops, email Courtney Ligi at cligi@waterburychamber.com, call 203-757-0701 or visit www.waterburychamber.com/events/BusinessMatters.

Courtney Ligi
203-757-0701
cligi@waterburychamber.com
Source:Waterbury Regional Chamber
