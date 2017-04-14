News By Tag
"Laughter Is the Best Medicine Comedy Night" Announced by SalusCare
Six Local Celebrities to Headline Third Annual Event to Benefit Children
The fun gets underway Saturday, July 22, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center in downtown Fort Myers.
Each of the local celebrities will perform a five-minute stand-up routine for event attendees who will "vote" for the best comedic performance with their dollars. The local celebrities who will exchange laughs for votes are:
● Chris Hansen, Lee Health Board Member and Park Royal Hospital
● Dayna Harpster, WGCU Expressions Editor
● Mike Jung, News-Press President & Publisher
● Frank Mann, Lee County Commissioner
● Cole Peacock, RC Peacock Consulting
● Will Prather, Broadway Palm owner
Nationally recognized yet-to-be-announced comedians will round out the evening, said Sue Ackert, SalusCare Development Committee chair.
VIP tickets are $175 each, including reception with the comedians, heavy hors-d'oeuvres, beer/wine and show or $125 each for dessert, beer/wine and show only. Tickets are available at www.saluscarecomedynight.org
Park Royal Behavioral Health Services is the Headliner sponsor of the event. Other sponsorships are available from $500 to $10,000.
"'Laughter Is the Best Medicine' not only showcases our local celebrities, but gives everyone an opportunity to support a charity that provides mental health and substance use treatment for more than 16,000 people per year," Ackert said.
Funds raised at the event will be used to provide outpatient psychiatry and therapy to children and adolescents in our area whose families can least afford it. One in 10 children has serious mental health problems severe enough to impair how they function at home, in school, or in the community, according to the National Center for Children & Poverty at Columbia University. Left untreated, mental illnesses can lead to more difficult to treat illnesses and to the development of co-occurring disorders.
For more information about sponsorships and "Laughter Is the Best Medicine Comedy Night," contact Todd Cordisco at (239) 791-1575 or at tcordisco@saluscareflorida.org
About SalusCare, Inc.
SalusCare, Inc., is the most comprehensive mental health and substance abuse treatment program in Southwest Florida, serving more than 16,000 people per year of all ages from seven locations in Lee County. The non-profit organization offers crisis stabilization, outpatient and residential treatment and an Employee Assistance Program for about 50 area companies. The majority of programs are accredited by CARF, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.
SalusCare services are not free. Fees are charged on a sliding scale, based on family income. In many cases, private insurance is accepted. SalusCare is a United Way partner agency.
Contact
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
