Wartburg Named Among Best Nursing Homes in New York for 7th Consecutive Year

 
 
Paula Ress with Nursing Homes Awards 2017
Paula Ress with Nursing Homes Awards 2017
 
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- WARTBURG NAMED AMONG BEST NURSING HOMES IN NEW YORK FOR 7TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR BY U.S. NEWS AND WORLD REPORT

A Senior Residential and Healthcare Provider Consistently Recognized

for Level of Care and Quality of Services

MOUNT VERNON, NY (April 17, 2017) For the seventh consecutive year, Wartburg's Skilled Nursing Facility located in Mount Vernon, NY, was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report.  The nursing home, which offers residential living for those needing long term care, with a specialized dementia floor and a specially trained staff, also received a 5-Star Quality Rating, the top rating a facility can achieve, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid based on health inspections, staff and quality measures.

Wartburg has garnered many local and national recognitions over the years for their superior quality of care and renowned level of service. In addition to the above awards, Wartburg was recognized by the New York State Department of Health (DOH) this past year for receiving a Nursing Home Quality Initiative (NHQI) score that ranked them in the top (First) quintile for Quality, resulting in Wartburg's eligibility for a positive rate adjustment in the form of a monetary reward. The NHQI score is comprised of fourteen quality performance measures in compliance and efficiency.  Paula Ress, Vice President & Administrator in the Skilled Nursing Facility, said, "The first quintile is a testimony to the diligent hard work and clinical acumen of our care team that we provide to residents and patients."

Similarly, The New York State Department of Health deficiency-free survey was achieved by their Skilled Nursing Facility and Adult Day Services Center for the third year in a row. This recognition is earned when all services provided at the facility meet or exceed all state and federal standards.

"I'm extremely proud of our continued presence as a top tier nursing home in New York State, which is possible because of our employees' steadfast commitment to carrying out our mission," said David Gentner, Wartburg President and CEO. He went on to say that "more important than any awards or accolades we receive is the way we work together to provide comfort to those entrusted to our care while offering a sense of healing, hope and security to our families."

Always keeping the health and welfare of people they serve at the center of their mission, Wartburg's Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Program continue to deliver patients home faster and healthier. To this end, Wartburg had an average length of stay of 18.8 days compared to a 27 day average of other regional providers.  Additionally, 79.5% of Wartburg patients returned to the community as compared to only 70.8% of other regional providers. Their rehospitalization rate of 12.3% is markedly lower than other regional providers, which is 22%.

Achieving these on-going local and national recognitions is a direct result of Wartburg's forward-thinking approach to senior residential care, coupled with their ongoing mission to ensure everyone they care for lives their best life. Says Robert Dorcy, Rehabilitation Director, "Our aim is to provide a contemporary sub-acute model of rehabilitative care that optimally balances cost of service with exceptional outcomes."

About Wartburg

Wartburg, located in Westchester County, N.Y., offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services for all stages of life. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, Wartburg's continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation. Wartburg's award-winning, internationally recognized Council for Creative Aging & Lifelong Learning program lets residents and community members express themselves through art, song, theater, poetry and oral histories. The Council for Creative Aging & Lifelong Learning (http://wartburg.org/about-wartburg/creative-aging/) initiative promotes increased emotional health and social engagement for seniors through a wide range of arts-based programs led by professional teaching artists trained to develop the creative capacity of older adult learners.

Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org (http://www.wartburg.org/)

Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg (http://www.facebook.com/thewartburg)

Wartburg Twitter Page:  www.twitter.com/thewartburg (http://www.twitter.com/thewartburg)

YouTube Page:  www.youtube.com/wartburgny (http://www.youtube.com/wartburgny)

Creative Aging Stories and Historical Archives: www.creativeagingstories.com (http://www.creativeagingstories.com%0d%0c%0d%0b%0b%0b/)



Contact
Angela Ciminello
914-513-5179
aciminello@wartburg.org
End
