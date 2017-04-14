News By Tag
* Skincare
* Etsy
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Skin Ritual Is Now on Etsy.com!
According to Founder and CEO Brett Komanovsky "With many product choices, we want to partner with a leader in the hand-crafted selling space. Etsy caters to our customer base in the natural product category space better than anyone else. Creating a Skin Ritual presence on Etsy in addition to our own website just makes sense."
The company's Etsy shop now features all current products available for purchase, including monthly specials and gift bundles. The Skin Ritual Etsy shop also lists events where products can be purchased in person.
With Mother's Day coming May 14th, Skin Ritual has decided to offer two special gift bundles for moms. The first Mother's Day Bundle (a retail value of $53.97) includes the Nightly Ritual Cleanse, Daily Ritual Serum and the Lip Cocktail Balm for the incredible price of $39.99 including free shipping. The company is also offering a Mother's Day Balm Duo featuring the full size Head to Toe Skin Balm and Lip Cocktail Balm for $8.00 also with free shipping.
Getting its start after Brett had been diagnosed with breast cancer, the company first focused on the idea that it's not just the food that we put in our bodies that we need to be concerned about, but also the products that we put on our bodies. It took over two years to formulate the company's staple product, the 24-hour Pit Perfection Deodorant, and they have continued to create a more expansive product line with facial care and skin & lip balms, all designed to produce real benefits without compromise.
Skin Ritual is revolutionizing the naturally hand-crafted skincare market, and wants you to feel wonderful about the products that you put on your body! Purchasing is available on Etsy at https://www.etsy.com/
Contact
Brett Komanovksy
***@skinritual.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse