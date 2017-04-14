Country(s)
Douglas Wilson Companies Names John Morrell as President
Morrell's expertise in dispute resolution and business turnarounds expands DWC's capabilities to serve future new markets and entrepreneurial opportunities
A business attorney with over 30 years of experience in insolvency and commercial law, Morrell has spent the past 20 years as Managing Partner and Chairman at San Diego-based Higgs Fletcher & Mack, where he will continue his affiliation as its Chairman Emeritus.
"I met John shortly after he started his legal career in 1985 and we've collaborated successfully on a number of matters over the years," said Douglas P. Wilson, chairman and CEO. "Although John no longer plans to practice law, his legal and management background will be a considerable asset to our clients."
Now in its 28th year, DWC provides a unique range of specialized business, workout and real estate services to financial institutions, law firms, property owners and the courts. Morrell's expertise in dispute resolution and business turnarounds complements and expands the company's capabilities to serve future new markets and entrepreneurial opportunities.
"We're gearing up for what we see as an imminent, unprecedented transition of wealth from the baby boomer generation to its adult children," said Wilson. "Inevitably, and unfortunately, such a major shift of accumulated wealth will create a variety of disputes concerning ownership, control, management and disposition of assets. We believe John's expertise will help our clients avoid the pitfalls of such disputes."
Morrell's background includes his stewardship in establishing the Higgs Fletcher & Mack Chapter 11 practice 32 years ago, after completing his federal judicial clerkship through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Central District of California. Over his distinguished career, he served as the lead attorney in some of the firm's largest cases and helped grow San Diego's oldest law firm into one of California's most dynamic and practice diverse firms.
Morrell received the University of San Diego School of Law's Distinguished Alumni award in 2015 and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Mediator of the Year award in 2007. He has served both the San Diego County Bar Association as vice president and director, and the San Diego Bankruptcy Forum as its president and director. He currently presides as president of the Downtown San Diego Rotary Club.
About Douglas Wilson Companies
Headquartered in San Diego with offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Douglas Wilson Companies has provided receivership services in over 1,000 matters in 35 states, involving assets valued in excess of $15 billion. The firm has developed over 200 institutional relationships with banks, pension funds, trust and life insurance companies, and private equity firms to provide a portfolio of consulting, advisory and fiduciary services.
