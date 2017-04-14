News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NYC Ferry contracts Redmon Group for Transit Displays at landings
"We are thrilled to be working with NYC Ferry," said John Redmon, Principal of Redmon Group. "The ferries will be another great way to commute to and from the city and our Transit Displays will help inform and encourage people to access multimodal transit."
Paul Lambson, Head of Customer Success at NYC Ferry says, "We are excited about this partnership with Redmon Group. Their proven transit solutions including various integrations with other forms of transportation and real-time updates will add value to our riders' experience. Having the status of our operation readily available to all our riders is an important part of helping NYC Ferry create amazing experiences."
The Redmon Group Transit Display is the first of its kind to bring public transit information from multiple modes, agencies, and locations into one, easy-to-read, digital display. Now with hundreds of active displays up and down the East Coast, Redmon leads the industry in multi-modal travel information screens, deploying the first Transit Displays in 2003 in the Washington DC metro area. The Transit Display brings real-time and GTFS transit information, such as arrivals for bus, rail, bike share and car share availability, and traffic conditions together alongside travel alerts, news, advertising, or social media feeds. Redmon's robust content management system, the backbone of Transit Displays, is built for reliable 24/7 up-time, ensuring passengers always have the travel information they need.
Along with the Transit Displays, Redmon will deploy "Push-to-Talk"
Whether by train, trolley, bus, bike, or now boat, Redmon's Transit Display provides passengers reliable information when and where they need it.
About Redmon Group:
Redmon Group is a software development firm founded in 1990 and located in Alexandria, Virginia. We specialize in the design, development, and application interactive technologies. Our multi-talented, long-tenured staff enables our company to offer complete in-house capabilities and services. Our product offerings include: digital signage, interactive museum exhibits, e-learning, mobile apps, and websites.
For more information, please visit www.redmon.com and www.transitdisplay.com.
About Hornblower Co.
Hornblower Co. is the parent company of Hornblower Cruises & Events, Alcatraz Cruises, Statue Cruises, Hornblower Niagara Cruises, Liberty Landing Ferry and HMS Global Maritime. Hornblower is a leader in maritime service and hospitality for over 35 years with over 100 vessels in its fleet. Hornblower's newest operation, NYC Ferry by Hornblower is the newest way for New Yorkers and visitors to "Work Live and Play" when the system launches in May 2017. Expected to service over 4.6 million passenger trips per year, NYC Ferry will provide critical transportation links for areas currently underserved by transit and connect them to job centers, tech hubs and schools in New York City. | www.hornblower.com
Contact
Alexis Glenn
***@redmon.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse