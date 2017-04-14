News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Texas Chicken® Continues Expanding Middle East Presence with First Restaurant Opening in Bahrain
Texas Chicken® has opened its first restaurant in Bahrain, which marks continued fulfillment of the company's objective to become the largest fried chicken franchise in the Middle East.
"We are proud to bring the Kingdom of Bahrain the quality and proven performance of one of the world's leading chicken chains" said Nasser Sayed, Country Operations manager and Managing Partner for Ali Bin Rajab & Sons. "The quick-service restaurant concept has been around for nearly 40 years in this region, and we see the 65-year heritage and reputation behind Texas Chicken as a key competitive advantage."
Officials from Texas Chicken echoed the excitement for this pioneering push into new Middle East territory. "High-quality, delicious, made-from scratch food is a cornerstone of the Texas Chicken brand experience,"
The new deal with Ali Bin Rajab & Sons is slated to include 5 total restaurants in the Kingdom of Bahrain by 2020. As an operator, the restaurant group has 20 years of experience in quick-service restaurants. All Bahraini Texas Chicken locations will feature the signature menu items that have given the brand its worldwide popularity, including hand-battered and double-breaded original and spicy fried chicken, scratch-made honey butter biscuits freshly baked throughout the day, and a variety of home-style sides.
"We look forward to what this new relationship will bring to our Middle East guests," continued Moralejo. "Bahrain is a thriving economy filled with people who recognize and appreciate the kind of quality Texas Chicken specializes in providing."
About Texas Chicken / Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit
www.churchs.com Headquarters:
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse