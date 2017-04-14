Texas Chicken® Continues Expanding Middle East Presence with First Restaurant Opening in Bahrain

Texas Chicken® has opened its first restaurant in Bahrain, which marks continued fulfillment of the company's objective to become the largest fried chicken franchise in the Middle East.

-- As a part of its ongoing mission to become the global franchisor of choice, Texas Chicken® announced its first new restaurant opening in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With the latest grand opening on April 8th, Texas Chicken® is growing its footprint in the Middle East alongside Ali Bin Rajab & Sons, the operating franchisee selected for the Bahraini expansion."We are proud to bring the Kingdom of Bahrain the quality and proven performance of one of the world's leading chicken chains" said Nasser Sayed, Country Operations manager and Managing Partner for Ali Bin Rajab & Sons. "The quick-service restaurant concept has been around for nearly 40 years in this region, and we see the 65-year heritage and reputation behind Texas Chicken as a key competitive advantage."Officials from Texas Chicken echoed the excitement for this pioneering push into new Middle East territory. "High-quality, delicious, made-from scratch food is a cornerstone of the Texas Chicken brand experience,"said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President of International Business and Global Development for the brand. "We look forward to giving the people of Bahrain many opportunities to enjoy the great chicken experiences guests love."The new deal with Ali Bin Rajab & Sons is slated to include 5 total restaurants in the Kingdom of Bahrain by 2020. As an operator, the restaurant group has 20 years of experience in quick-service restaurants. All Bahraini Texas Chicken locations will feature the signature menu items that have given the brand its worldwide popularity, including hand-battered and double-breaded original and spicy fried chicken, scratch-made honey butter biscuits freshly baked throughout the day, and a variety of home-style sides."We look forward to what this new relationship will bring to our Middle East guests," continued Moralejo. "Bahrain is a thriving economy filled with people who recognize and appreciate the kind of quality Texas Chicken specializes in providing."About Texas Chicken / Church's Chicken®Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visitwww.churchs.com Headquarters:980 Hammond Drive, Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30328 (770)-350-3843 www.churchs.com. Follow Church's on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.