NAB 2017: Technicolor Showcases Value of Open Innovation and Industry-Wide Collaboration in Immersive Content Creation, Distribution and Consumption HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- PRE-NAB 2017 – Technicolor will demonstrate the power of open innovation and industry-wide collaboration across the entertainment technology value-chain at NAB 2017 in Las Vegas on April 24-27. Technicolor executives will discuss and showcase how technologies can be harnessed and integrated to remove friction from the content creation, distribution and consumption process as a new generation of immersive experiences gain traction with audiences around the world. (More details can be found at:



In addition to over a dozen speaking opportunities, Technicolor will have a private demonstration suite in the Renaissance Hotel and will collaborate at partner booths throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center.



The demonstrations will illustrate the work Technicolor is bringing to market across its operational units – including: MPC, The Mill, the Technicolor Experience Center and Technicolor's Research & Innovation Division – as well as with partners throughout the content creation, broadband distribution, HDR, and virtual/augmented reality communities.



Specific demonstrations featured by Technicolor during the show include:



* Premium, High Quality Immersive Content created by Technicolor and its award winning brands MPC and the Mill.



* Buster's Garden – an experience in which audiences can interact with the photo-real creatures in this groundbreaking VR initiative from MPC, winners of the 2017 Oscar for "Best Visual Effects" on Disney's The Jungle Book.



* Wonder Buffalo – a joint initiative with the Entertainment Technology Center at USC to facilitate post, sound, and animation on this live-action coming of age story that uses a VR experience to educate.



* The Raid – Embeds audiences with Special Forces soldiers on an intense mission in this VR adaption of 24: Legacy; our brand The Mill partnered with Fox to provide stunning VFX, design, and color services.



Innovations from the Technicolor Experience Center - Highlighting Technicolor's commitment to the Immersive Reality ecosystem, the Technicolor Experience Center is dedicated to exploring how artists and technologists across the content, device and technology value chain can work together to push the boundaries of Immersive experiences. The TEC's mission is to develop the multi-disciplinary relationships that not only exists within Technicolor, but among our partners and customers in the entertainment industry and beyond.



* The Production environment – Technicolor will showcase its state-of –the-art production environment, including the company's on-set color grading tool DP Lights, cloud-based dailies viewer Technicolor Rush Pro, and secure collaborative asset management tool Technicolor Pulse.



* Research and Innovation -- Teams across Technicolor continue to push the boundaries of connectivity in the home and access to premium entertainment experiences. The company's Research & Innovation and Connected Home teams will show cutting-edge devices and access technologies that unlock socially interactive experiences for virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality, which Technicolor believes will drive adoption of immersive entertainment.



* As the volume of data and complexity associated with new entertainment experiences rises, Technicolor will also demonstrate how Ultra Broadband and advanced Wi-Fi technologies, and HDR, can be harnessed to deliver the most intuitive and seamless experiences to consumers in the home.



For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

+1 323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolor.com



Andre Rodriguez

+1 323 817 6716

andre.rodriguez@ technicolor.com



Jayne Garfitt

Proactive PR

+44 7788 315587

jayne.garfitt@ proactive-pr.com End -- PRE-NAB 2017 – Technicolor will demonstrate the power of open innovation and industry-wide collaboration across the entertainment technology value-chain at NAB 2017 in Las Vegas on April 24-27. Technicolor executives will discuss and showcase how technologies can be harnessed and integrated to remove friction from the content creation, distribution and consumption process as a new generation of immersive experiences gain traction with audiences around the world. (More details can be found at: http://www.technicolor.com/ en/who-we-are/ press-news-cente... In addition to over a dozen speaking opportunities, Technicolor will have a private demonstration suite in the Renaissance Hotel and will collaborate at partner booths throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center.The demonstrations will illustrate the work Technicolor is bringing to market across its operational units – including: MPC, The Mill, the Technicolor Experience Center and Technicolor's Research & Innovation Division – as well as with partners throughout the content creation, broadband distribution, HDR, and virtual/augmented reality communities.Specific demonstrations featured by Technicolor during the show include:* Premium, High Quality Immersive Content created by Technicolor and its award winning brands MPC and the Mill.* Buster's Garden – an experience in which audiences can interact with the photo-real creatures in this groundbreaking VR initiative from MPC, winners of the 2017 Oscar for "Best Visual Effects" on Disney's The Jungle Book.* Wonder Buffalo – a joint initiative with the Entertainment Technology Center at USC to facilitate post, sound, and animation on this live-action coming of age story that uses a VR experience to educate.* The Raid – Embeds audiences with Special Forces soldiers on an intense mission in this VR adaption of 24: Legacy; our brand The Mill partnered with Fox to provide stunning VFX, design, and color services.Innovations from the Technicolor Experience Center - Highlighting Technicolor's commitment to the Immersive Reality ecosystem, the Technicolor Experience Center is dedicated to exploring how artists and technologists across the content, device and technology value chain can work together to push the boundaries of Immersive experiences. The TEC's mission is to develop the multi-disciplinary relationships that not only exists within Technicolor, but among our partners and customers in the entertainment industry and beyond.* The Production environment – Technicolor will showcase its state-of –the-art production environment, including the company's on-set color grading tool DP Lights, cloud-based dailies viewer Technicolor Rush Pro, and secure collaborative asset management tool Technicolor Pulse.* Research and Innovation -- Teams across Technicolor continue to push the boundaries of connectivity in the home and access to premium entertainment experiences. The company's Research & Innovation and Connected Home teams will show cutting-edge devices and access technologies that unlock socially interactive experiences for virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality, which Technicolor believes will drive adoption of immersive entertainment.* As the volume of data and complexity associated with new entertainment experiences rises, Technicolor will also demonstrate how Ultra Broadband and advanced Wi-Fi technologies, and HDR, can be harnessed to deliver the most intuitive and seamless experiences to consumers in the home.For more details and context, contact:Lane Cooper+1 323 817 7547Lane.cooper@technicolor.comAndre Rodriguez+1 323 817 6716andre.rodriguez@technicolor.comJayne GarfittProactive PR+44 7788 315587jayne.garfitt@proactive-pr.com Source : Technicolor Email : ***@technicolor.com Tags : NAB 2017 , Technicolor , vr Industry : Entertainment , Technology Location : Hollywood - California - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

