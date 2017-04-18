Exclusive Patron Mobile Dining App for Restaurants - American Merchant Brokers We Turn Guests into Patrons! - Patron App technology allows you to turn tables faster and increase order size, which translates into happier customers and more profit for you! 1 2 3 4 5 Patron Mobile Phone App Ladies at Table With Patron App Ordering with Patron Mobile App Patron App Logo Ordering - Paying With Patron PHOENIX - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Finally, An App Your Restaurant and Customer Will Love … Easily Market Your Restaurant to Prospectives - With the Patronmobile App



Watch the Video to Learn the Benefits to Your Restaurant

• Increase Customer Engagement

• Boost Team Morale

• Staff More Efficiently, Ease Labor Costs

• Stay Ahead of Your Competition

• Ordering is Easier, Faster and More Appealing



Research Customer Engagement Through Social Media by Creating Daily Engagement with your patrons

• Gives Your Guest More Control

• Turn Tables Faster

• Sell More Food and Drinks

• Cut Down on Long Lines and Wait Times

• Offer Real-Time Discounts and Coupons



Your market is unique. Demand and foot traffic are predictable and word of mouth occurs naturally. That's why Patron has created a Community App that focuses on the customers in your Community. Our strategy is to market directly to the population you serve. The Patron App will revitalize your entire hospitality experience. To build a solid foundation, it's important to stay in frequent contact with customers.



Since Americans utilize their mobile phones for most aspects of their daily lives, the Patron App is the most logical place to create engagement. With an intuitive and user-friendly interface, the Patron App is not only effective, it also delivers the information customers need at the time they are searching for it.



We Turn People Into Patrons

• Offer Incentives to Customers Who Invite Their Friends and Peers to Download the Patron App on Social Media to Gain Real-Time Deals and Discounts

• Offer Customers a Cash Back Point for Every Dollar They Spend in Your Restaurant

• Online Ordering and Delivery Services Will Be Offered

• Turn Your Best Customers into Lasting Patrons with The Customer Management and Loyalty Modules

• Benchmark and Improve Performance with Real-Time Discounts, Coupons, Events and Promotions

• Drive the Customer to Your Location Simply by Being One of The Many Restaurants on The Community App

• New Customer Will Have Access to Your App, Just by Being in Your Neighborhood

• Have All Your Locations on the Same App. Also Within the App, Each Location Can Create Their Own Custom App

• Each Location Can Send Out Their Own Promotions Within the Community App

• Gives your Restaurant the Ability to View Their Performance and Coordinate Their Work Effectively

• Able to Handle Lunchtime and Dinnertime Rush with Ease by Simplifying Checkout

• Keep Tabs on Key Metrics

• The Patron Portal Gives You Real-Time Marketing and Promotion Capabilities, Every Time You Sign In

• Grow Your Network by Knowing How Your Restaurant or Restaurants are Performing

• Drive the Customer to Your Location Simply by Being One of The Many Restaurants on The Community App

• Not Only Is the Patron Portal Beautiful, Functional and Built to The Latest Web Standards, It Also Has a Modern, Easy-To-Use Interface

• You Can Clone and Deploy New Stores Remotely, if Needed

• With Patron, There are No Servers to Buy or Networks to Maintain, Which Vastly Reduces Your Infrastructure Costs. The Internet is All You Need

• Patron May Even Work with Your Existing POS Hardware



Whether you own a



Best of all, it's FREE! Yes free - Act now and be a part of the biggest app for restaurants and hospitality to ever hit the market. You can also sign up for our free webinar to help you learn how Patron will benefit both you and your patrons.



Contact

American Merchant Brokers

Michael or Jarrod

877-767-7018

info@americanmerchantbrokers.com



Photos:

