Attention: Sun Acquisitions welcomes Luis Ramirez to the team

Contact

Tabitha David

***@sunacquisitions.com Tabitha David

End

-- Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce that Luis Ramirez has joined the team as an advisor. Luis has over twenty years of business experience that spans a variety of roles in finance, marketing, operations and management.Luis understands what it takes to own and sell as business as he has bought, sold and founded several small businesses. He has worked as an executive for an automotive supplier to turn the company around by significantly increasing the financial performance. Luis has also founded a commercial lending brokerage firm which specialized in SBA loans, factoring, merchant financing and commercial real estate loans.Luis has a MBA from Loyola University and a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois. He is passionate about helping business owners and is able to leverage his varied experience and expertise to effectively work with them to sell their businesses.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603