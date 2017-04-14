 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Homecentris Healthcare Announces The Launch Of Its Personal Emergency Response System

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeCentris Healthcare, LLC ("HomeCentris") today announced it has officially launched its own Personal Emergency Response System ("PERS").  Called the HomeCentris Health Link, this device represents a significant leap forward from traditional alert buttons or pull chains which do not work outside the home, or require a separate base station or landline.

"We spent a lot of time on the Health Link to ensure it did what our clients told us were missing from traditional PERS devices. This device is actually a tiny cell phone, with GPS tracking capabilities to help our clients if they wander or get lost.  It is waterproof and can be worn in the shower, anywhere around the house, or out shopping," said Matt Auman, HomeCentris' CEO.  "We continue to find innovative ways to empower our clients to remain at home and the Health Link is another step forward."

The HomeCentris Health Link is monitored 24 hours per day, seven days per week by agents certified by the IAED to handle a variety of emergency situations any time, day or night.  Once connected to the call center, clients can speak with an agent, through a translation service, offering support for over 100 languages.  This is important to HomeCentris which specializes in providing home-based care to clients who may not be proficient in English and was a key differentiator as it searched for the best device.  The Health Link can even be configured with a breakthrough falls detection setting.  When a fall is detected, the Health Link automatically contacts the call center.

The HomeCentris Health Link is offered by HomeCentris Community Care, LLC (www.homecentriscommunitycare.com), a subsidiary of HomeCentris Healthcare.

HomeCentris Healthcare, LLC is a company focused on empowering people to remain in the community through innovative health solutions.  In addition to the ancillary services offered by HomeCentris Community Care, HomeCentris offers non-skilled home care services offered through Personal Home Care and skilled nursing and therapy services through HomeCentris Home Health.

Contact
Alex Berezin - Director of Corporate Development
443-218-4035
***@homecentris.com
End
Source:HomeCentris Healthcare
Email:***@homecentris.com Email Verified
Tags:Pers, Home Care, Home Health, Emergency Response, Life Alert, Wander Device, Health Care Tech, Aging In Place, Prevent Hospitalization, Great Call
Industry:Business, Health, Home, Lifestyle, Medical
Location:Owings Mills - Maryland - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HomeCentris Healthcare, LLC News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share