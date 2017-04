Homecentris Healthcare Announces The Launch Of Its Personal Emergency Response System

Contact

-- HomeCentris Healthcare, LLC ("HomeCentris")today announced it has officially launched its own Personal Emergency Response System ("PERS"). Called the HomeCentris Health Link, this device represents a significant leap forward from traditional alert buttons or pull chains which do not work outside the home, or require a separate base station or landline.The HomeCentris Health Link is monitored 24 hours per day, seven days per week by agents certified by the IAED to handle a variety of emergency situations any time, day or night. Once connected to the call center, clients can speak with an agent, through a translation service, offering support for over 100 languages. This is important to HomeCentris which specializes in providing home-based care to clients who may not be proficient in English and was a key differentiator as it searched for the best device. The Health Link can even be configured with a breakthrough falls detection setting. When a fall is detected, the Health Link automatically contacts the call center.The HomeCentris Health Link is offered by HomeCentris Community Care, LLC ( www.homecentriscommunitycare.com ), a subsidiary of HomeCentris Healthcare. HomeCentris Healthcare, LLC is a company focused on empowering people to remain in the community through innovative health solutions. In addition to the ancillary services offered by HomeCentris Community Care, HomeCentris offers non-skilled home care services offered through Personal Home Care and skilled nursing and therapy services through HomeCentris Home Health.