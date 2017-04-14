Country(s)
Industry News
Homecentris Healthcare Announces The Launch Of Its Personal Emergency Response System
OWINGS MILLS, Md. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeCentris Healthcare, LLC ("HomeCentris")
"We spent a lot of time on the Health Link to ensure it did what our clients told us were missing from traditional PERS devices. This device is actually a tiny cell phone, with GPS tracking capabilities to help our clients if they wander or get lost. It is waterproof and can be worn in the shower, anywhere around the house, or out shopping," said Matt Auman, HomeCentris' CEO. "We continue to find innovative ways to empower our clients to remain at home and the Health Link is another step forward."
The HomeCentris Health Link is monitored 24 hours per day, seven days per week by agents certified by the IAED to handle a variety of emergency situations any time, day or night. Once connected to the call center, clients can speak with an agent, through a translation service, offering support for over 100 languages. This is important to HomeCentris which specializes in providing home-based care to clients who may not be proficient in English and was a key differentiator as it searched for the best device. The Health Link can even be configured with a breakthrough falls detection setting. When a fall is detected, the Health Link automatically contacts the call center.
The HomeCentris Health Link is offered by HomeCentris Community Care, LLC (www.homecentriscommunitycare.com), a subsidiary of HomeCentris Healthcare.
HomeCentris Healthcare, LLC is a company focused on empowering people to remain in the community through innovative health solutions. In addition to the ancillary services offered by HomeCentris Community Care, HomeCentris offers non-skilled home care services offered through Personal Home Care and skilled nursing and therapy services through HomeCentris Home Health.
Contact
Alex Berezin - Director of Corporate Development
443-218-4035
***@homecentris.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse