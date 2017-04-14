News By Tag
How Web Design Can Influence Conversion
For B2B companies, web design should be working towards increasing the leads you get from your website. Good web design can help increase your conversion rate and engagement with your content, funneling leads down your marketing funnel towards a sale.
Aesthetics, First Impressions and Perception
Aesthetics are your website makes, and first impressions are critical online. You have about 50 milliseconds to make this first impression before a visitor leaves. Compelling visuals, nice photography and a clean overall layout all help to keep a first time visitor engaged.
Good aesthetics are the first step in shaping how visitors perceive your business. For example, a clean and modern aesthetic conveys that your business is modern and organized. A classic or timeless aesthetic can convey that your business has a solid foundation and that it's here to stay. A gritty aesthetic can show that your company is tough and can tackle any job. Ultimately, you want your websites aesthetic to be a reflection of your business's best qualities and values.
Navigation
Clean and logical navigation is very important in increasing usability. Usability is how quickly and easily a visitor can find information on your site and complete actions, such as converting on a call to action. A simple navigation with fewer options and a robust search function helps to create clear paths for a visitor to take.
Think about the different types of visitors you want to turn into leads, usually referred to as top, middle and bottom of the funnel. Top of the funnel visitors know little or nothing about your services and are looking for educational resources. Middle of the funnel visitors have some knowledge about your services and are one step closer to becoming customers, usually looking to do research and compare your services to other companies. Bottom of the funnel visitors already know your company and the services it provides and typically are ready to buy and are looking for consultations or quotes. You should have a navigation option for each of them. Providing too many navigation options scatters users all over your site, sending them to resources that are irrelevant to them.
Usability goes beyond just having a logical, clean navigation. It also means using consistent styling for elements such as links, headlines, calls to action, images, etc. Consistency is key, it's a good way to help the visitor know what different elements on your site do. For example, choosing a color for your links and buttons and sticking to it across your website helps increase usability. It's all about making it as easy as possible for your visitor to navigate and understand the content on your website.
