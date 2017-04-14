Attention: Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell a fundraising franchise w/ proprietary program

Contact

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell a fundraising business. The Business is a franchise that has exclusive rights to Northern Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. The Franchise has a very unique solution for fundraising and does not require franchisees to pay any franchise fees or royalties.The Business works with schools and fundraising coordinators at schools to help fundraise through the use of a proprietary method that has been proven to give significant results. Fundraising coordinators find that they can expend much less effort to generate considerably more funds with this fundraising solution than others.The Seller operates the Business part-time. As such, there is plenty of room to grow the business if it is operated full-time. Currently, the Business works with 15 to 20 schools annually. There are hundreds of schools that are potential targets in the areas the Business serves.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603