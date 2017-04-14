News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Medium Dark Roast Honduras Coffee Praised For Its Balanced Flavor
Aroma Bravo has been receiving high marks for the well-balanced flavor of its medium dark roast coffee from Marcala, Honduras.
Thanks to its exciting aroma and taste, the medium dark roasted coffee became a huge hit as soon as it hit the shelves on Amazon.com. The first customers who reviewed the product noted the dominant chocolatey and nutty flavor, but they were also pleasantly surprised by the delicate hints of honey, caramel and cocoa.
With an interesting combination of flavors involved, one would assume the Honduras coffee would be too overwhelming but the customers were impressed at how well-balanced it is.
"People always tell us how they love the balanced taste of our medium dark roast. The secret lies in the expertise of our professional roasters," a company representative revealed.
"Our Aroma Bravo experts have worked with Honduras coffee beans for years, so they know how to extract the best coffee flavors. They handle the beans with care and roast them in very small batches until they reach that signature medium brown color. The result is a rich and perfectly balanced coffee with a full body, soft acidity and a clean finish," he continued.
Achieving that balance in taste is not an easy feat. The process is meticulous and requires a lot more time and effort than usual, but for Aroma Bravo, it is well worth it.
"More and more coffee lovers are now curious about our product and want to taste it for themselves. Some are even making their second and third orders so they can have a continuous supply of Honduras coffee at home. To see fellow aficionados enjoy our medium dark roast coffee is very rewarding. We can't wait for even more customers to discover what our brand has to offer," the representative further added.
More info about this Medium Dark Roast Honduras Coffee is available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo offers certified organic Honduras coffee made from whole Arabica beans. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for all coffee lovers.
