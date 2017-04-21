 
Downtown Clearwater Spring Block Party Preparations Underway

 
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- On May 6th 2017 from 6:00-10:00pm, the Church of Scientology is sponsoring their third Downtown Block Party for the community. The event will be on the corner of Cleveland Street and Fort Harrison Ave. Preparations are well in progress.

"We are looking forward to the next party," said Nicole Biancolini, Block Party organizer and Church of Scientology staff member, referencing the face painting, bouncy house, train rides, a gyroscope, the raffle items and food trucks confirmed for the event.

The party features charitable and non-profit organizations with booths that present what they do to the community. At the Spring Block Party, non-profits will include Feed Our Children Ministries, Speaker of Hope, AVOID, Angels on Assignment Worldwide and the Red Cross.

Over 3,300 Tampa Bay residents flooded Cleveland Street during the last block party on November 5th, 2016. Guests enjoyed live music by the Flag Band, food from some of the area's most popular food trucks and downtown Clearwater restaurants.

"We had a great time at the last Block Party," said Al Graham from the Second Chance Life Skills non-profit. "We got a ton of exposure for our organization and it was a lot of fun!"

In addition to the festivities, Block Party goers will have the opportunity to find out all about the social programs supported by Scientologists around the world. Along Fort Harrison Ave. lie the Scientology Information Center and six centers devoted to their respective non-profit humanitarian organizations. They are:  United for Human Rights of Florida; The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay; Foundation for a Drug-Free World; Criminon Florida; Scientology Volunteer Ministers; and the Citizens Commission on Human Rights Florida.

For more information on how to participate, please contact Dylan at (727) 467-6860 or dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.

Contact
Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization
***@churchofscientology.net
End
Source:Church of Scientology
Email:***@churchofscientology.net
