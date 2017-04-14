A Brand and a Plan: Womenkind puts their expertise to work for entrepreneurs

Contact

Sandy Sabean

-- After a decade of working with blue-chip clients including Citibank, TD Ameritrade, Post Foods, Mutual of Omaha, and KFC, Womenkind has developed a streamlined approach to help start-ups launch a marketing program with an expedited timeline and budget to match."We get regular calls from start-ups who don't have a CMO or the resources that most Fortune 1000 companies have, but they have passion, great ideas and a drive to succeed. It's so hard to turn them away," says Sandy Sabean, Chief Creative Officer and co-founder of Womenkind, "so we got creative."Not only did the leaders of Womenkind see this as a challenge to become more nimble and flexible as an organization, they also saw the opportunity of tapping into the increasing number start-ups and their need for branding. A report from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), finds that 27 million working-age Americans--nearly 14 percent--are starting or running new businesses. That's a record high.Kristi Faulkner, President and co-founder adds, "Our thinking is this: if you'd be willing to work with us efficiently and quickly, we could offer you an "Entrepreneur's CMO Package" at a discounted rate and shortened timeline. For that price, we would deliver you the strategy and branding elements you need to launch and market your brand effectively.Developing a comprehensive marketing plan for large brands with layers of decision makers can sometimes take up to a full year. Womenkind has effectively gotten that down to 4 to 6 weeks. Make that intensive weeks.In the past eighteen months, Womenkind has collaborated with Chuze, the grocery shopping app; Geek Girl Rising, a new book chronicling women in tech; Gender Fair, an organization that identifies which companies demonstrate gender fairness; and is currently working with a new sunscreen company, Love Sun Body.