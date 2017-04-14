News By Tag
Historic Chicago Photo Exhibition
Fort Dearborn-Chicago Photo Forum - Celebrating 131 Years Since its Beginnings
131 years that it has been enhancing the skills of Chicago photographers. The exhibition features work by current Forum members and also highlights the Forum's significant role in the history of photography. The exhibition is at the Palette and Chisel Academy of Fine Art, 1012 North Dearborn Street in Chicago, from Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 28, with an opening reception on Friday, May 19, 5:30 to 8:30 PM. The event is free and open to the public.
We thank our sponsors Eli's Cheesecake who is making a special cake in honor of this celebration and Practical Angle Framing.
Fort Dearborn-Chicago Photo Forum traces its history back to the founding of the
Chicago Lantern Slide Club in 1886 which has evolved through a number of transitions to become the organization that exists today. For 131 years, this succession of clubs has fostered the art and craft of photography through lectures, hands-on workshops, outings,
discussions, competitions, and exhibitions. The exhibition this May continues and
celebrates this proud tradition.
Over the years, some of the world's renowned and influential photographers have been involved with events at Fort Dearborn-Chicago Photo Forum and its predecessor clubs. These include Alfred Stieglitz, Edward Steichen, Margaret Bourke-White, Yousuf Karsh, Yasuhiro Ishimoto, Jay Maisel and Pulitzer prize winners John White and Ovie Carter.
Fort Dearborn-Chicago Photo Forum holds regular meetings on Friday
evenings at 7:30 PM. It is located at 47 West Polk Street, Mezzanine room 7.
Meetings are open to the public.
Website: http://www.chicagophotoforum.org
