Industry News





Linda Cowman Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Linda Cowman Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Linda Cowman Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
COPPELL, Texas - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Linda Cowman returns to RE/MAX DFW Associates' Coppell office with over 30 years of real estate experience. Prior to becoming a real estate agent, Linda was in the telecommunications industry and worked for GTE. "The communication and people skills gained in the telecommunications field has been essential in successfully working with clients and customers," says Linda. "I'm beyond excited to work with RMDFW again"

Robert DeLeon, Manager of RE/MAX DFW Associates, spoke highly of Linda by stating, "We are extremely pleased to have Linda rejoin us at RE/MAX DFW Associates. I am excited to have her as a vital part of our growing team.  Linda is a determined and goal oriented person that makes her a true asset to her clients and our team."

A Dallas native, Linda has watched the development and growth of the region. This extensive knowledge of the area works to her clients' advantage when assisting in their search of the perfect location to call home. She has two grown children, Chris and Patsy, and is an active member of First United Methodist Church. Linda also is a strong advocate of the Coppell Humane Society. A member of the prestigious RE/MAX 100% Club, she is a strong advocate of advanced real estate education and has received her Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR) designation as well as being a Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI). She also has earned the True Grit award and will specialize in relocation. Linda enjoys reading, gardening and bowling.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Linda Cowman can be contacted at the Coppell office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.393.9654 or via email at Linda.Cowman@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

