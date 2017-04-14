Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Life After School Program as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New Life After School Program as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes New Life After School Program as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as New Life After School Program will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.New Life After School Program is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1996. They are a private academic institution, located in Miami-Dade County serving students in the Miami Springs, Doral and South Hialeah. They have a proud tradition of academic excellence. Their staff is dedicated to helping their students achieve the fullest educational potential. They believe that with hard work and dedication every student can achieve academic excellence.Located on the Miami Springs campus of Academy of International Education Charter School, they offer a stimulating learning environment to all students. Their bilingual staff support the linguistic needs of their multicultural families and student body. They are certified by ACSI - Association of Christian Schools International. All of their classrooms are equipped with computers and the latest software to ensure that their students are prepared for the future.The New Life After School Program staff believes that its primary purpose is to help students complete their assigned homework and to prepare each student for their classroom testing. They also encouraged additional reading time as well as reinforcing math skills. They have a proven track record helping students on improving their achievement and boosting their confidence on the FCAT.They believe in creating an environment that encourages learning and social growth and providing a secure and disciplined learning environment. Their staff also serve as mentors to their students and are trained to help their students transform their outlook and behavior, turn poor or failing grades into superior academic performance, and pave the way for a bright future.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.erivero@newlifeasp.org