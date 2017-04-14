News By Tag
Second Model Home by The Pineapple Corporation Underway at The Vista at Twenty Mile
Homes in The Vista will be built exclusively by The Pineapple Corporation. Pre-sales and construction of the company's first model home and entry gate at The Vista are well underway. Both model homes at The Vista are planned for opening in summer 2017.
"We are delighted to introduce newly designed custom home plans in our new Ponte Vedra community," said Spencer Calvert, president of The Pineapple Corporation. "Homes at The Vista will exude timeless design, showcase architectural excellence and include the latest design trends."
Located within the master-planned community of Nocatee, The Vista offers estate-style homes featuring distinctive Spanish architecture, highlighting the unique history of the surrounding Ponte Vedra and Saint Augustine areas and complementing The Vista's secluded preservation land. The Pineapple Corporation is offering five new courtyard floor plans for The Vista at Twenty Mile. Homes range in size from 4,150 square feet to 5,850 square feet, and are priced starting in the low $900,000s.
The new model and all of The Pineapple Corporation's homes at The Vista will feature gourmet kitchens with oversized islands, luxurious spa owner's baths and spectacular outdoor living spaces. All homes are designed with exceptional features as standards including Sub Zero and Wolf Kitchen appliances, The Pineapple Collection by Dura Supreme custom cabinetry throughout, solid surface countertops and more.
The Vista is located within minutes of the Atlantic Ocean. The community's proximity to the Ponte Vedra Beach, Interstate 95, Jacksonville and St. Augustine offers residents easy access to entertainment, shopping, dining, employment centers and more. The Vista is zoned for the top-ranked St. Johns County School District including Ocean Palms Elementary School, Landrum Middle School and Nease High School.
For more information about The Vista, contact Kurt Morgan at (904) 568-3682 or kmorgan@thepineapplecorp.com or visit www.ThePineappleCorp.com.
