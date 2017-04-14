 
Take a Ride And Donate To RMHC

RideYellow will match up $15, as a donation, to the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Long Beach when the promo code "RMHC" is used to book a ride.
 
GARDENA, Calif. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- RideYellow has teamed up with the RMHC to provide a double deal on their app promotion. Users who redeem the promo code "RMHC" will not only get $15 off their first ride, but RideYellow will match the ride cost (up to $15) as a donation to RMHC through the end of 2017.

In order to redeem the promotion, users must download the RideYellow app and enter the code "RMHC" on the promo code screen. The offer is only valid when paying with a credit card in the app.

Every year RMHC does the Walk For Kids 5k in Long Beach to help raise the $250,000 they need for their programs. This year, the Walk For Kids 5k will be at the Shoreline Village on Sunday April 23rd at 7am. RideYellow will be there to educate people about the promotion and how everyone can donate to RMHC by taking a ride in the RideYellow app.

The Long Beach Ronald McDonald House has helped over 3,000 families since they opened in 2011.  The House provides a source of comfort, care and support to families who need a place to stay while their child is being treated at a local hospital.

About The RideYellow App: http://www.rideyellow.com

RideYellow is an on-demand taxi service app that allows you to request a taxi through your smartphone. Simply request a ride and a licensed taxi will be at your location in less than 10 minutes. RideYellow partners with the best local taxi fleets to provide dependable rides, friendly service and fare prices with discounts. RideYellow provides each user the flexibility to pay in cab via cash, card or stored credit card in the app.

