News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Take a Ride And Donate To RMHC
RideYellow will match up $15, as a donation, to the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Long Beach when the promo code "RMHC" is used to book a ride.
In order to redeem the promotion, users must download the RideYellow app and enter the code "RMHC" on the promo code screen. The offer is only valid when paying with a credit card in the app.
Every year RMHC does the Walk For Kids 5k in Long Beach to help raise the $250,000 they need for their programs. This year, the Walk For Kids 5k will be at the Shoreline Village on Sunday April 23rd at 7am. RideYellow will be there to educate people about the promotion and how everyone can donate to RMHC by taking a ride in the RideYellow app.
The Long Beach Ronald McDonald House has helped over 3,000 families since they opened in 2011. The House provides a source of comfort, care and support to families who need a place to stay while their child is being treated at a local hospital.
About The RideYellow App: http://www.rideyellow.com
RideYellow is an on-demand taxi service app that allows you to request a taxi through your smartphone. Simply request a ride and a licensed taxi will be at your location in less than 10 minutes. RideYellow partners with the best local taxi fleets to provide dependable rides, friendly service and fare prices with discounts. RideYellow provides each user the flexibility to pay in cab via cash, card or stored credit card in the app.
Contact
Blake Aylott
***@rideyellow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse