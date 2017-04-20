 
News By Tag
* Guardians Of The Galaxy
* Cheyanna Lavon Zubas
* Robot Courtesan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Featuring Cheyanna Lavon Zubas, Premieres May 5th

Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' continues the team's adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage.
 
 
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 Feat. Cheyanna Lavon Zubas
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 Feat. Cheyanna Lavon Zubas
ATLANTA - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is written and directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, featuring Vin Diesel as Baby Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Tommy Flanagan, Laura Haddock, Cheyanna Lavon Zubas, with Sylvester Stallone, and Kurt Russell. Kevin Feige is producing, Lars P. Winther is co-producing, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Nikolas Korda and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" blasts into theaters on May 5, 2017.

Cheyanna Lavon Zubas is featured in several scenes, as a Robot Courtesan along side Michael Rooker, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Rosenbaum, Sean Gunn, Chris Sullivan and Sean Gunn.

Cheyanna Lavon Zubas is an accomplished actress, model, and singer based in Atlanta, Georgia with ample acting experience including
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, True Memoirs of an International Assassin starring Kevin James, and
Cheyanna Lavon Zubas is represented by Bryce Hall at bHEDGE Sports and Entertainment Agency.

More information is on http://www.CheyannaLavonZubas.com

Contact
Cheyanna Lavon Zubas
***@cheyannalavonzubas.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cheyannalavonzubas.com Email Verified
Tags:Guardians Of The Galaxy, Cheyanna Lavon Zubas, Robot Courtesan
Industry:Movies
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 20, 2017
Cheyanna Lavon Zubas PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share