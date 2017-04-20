News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Featuring Cheyanna Lavon Zubas, Premieres May 5th
Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' continues the team's adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage.
Cheyanna Lavon Zubas is featured in several scenes, as a Robot Courtesan along side Michael Rooker, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Rosenbaum, Sean Gunn, Chris Sullivan and Sean Gunn.
Cheyanna Lavon Zubas is an accomplished actress, model, and singer based in Atlanta, Georgia with ample acting experience including
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, True Memoirs of an International Assassin starring Kevin James, and
Cheyanna Lavon Zubas is represented by Bryce Hall at bHEDGE Sports and Entertainment Agency.
More information is on http://www.CheyannaLavonZubas.com
Contact
Cheyanna Lavon Zubas
***@cheyannalavonzubas.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 20, 2017