Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Featuring Cheyanna Lavon Zubas, Premieres May 5th

-- Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is written and directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, featuring Vin Diesel as Baby Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Tommy Flanagan, Laura Haddock, Cheyanna Lavon Zubas, with Sylvester Stallone, and Kurt Russell. Kevin Feige is producing, Lars P. Winther is co-producing, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Nikolas Korda and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" blasts into theaters on May 5, 2017.Cheyanna Lavon Zubas is featured in several scenes, as a Robot Courtesan along side Michael Rooker, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Rosenbaum, Sean Gunn, Chris Sullivan and Sean Gunn.Cheyanna Lavon Zubas is an accomplished actress, model, and singer based in Atlanta, Georgia with ample acting experience includingGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, True Memoirs of an International Assassin starring Kevin James, andCheyanna Lavon Zubas is represented by Bryce Hall at bHEDGE Sports and Entertainment Agency.More information is on http://www.CheyannaLavonZubas.com