The Popular Truck Sharing Platform Announces Multi-State Expansion
Truxx, the rapidly growing truck-sharing service that provides users an easier way to move items that do not fit in a car, is expanding into three new major metro markets
The original concept for Truxx was the brainchild of designer and CEO, Carlos Suarez. As an expert in retail design, he saw the growing need for last mile delivery services and temporary access to pickups and vans in general. He was proved correct when the truck sharing service recorded triple digit year-to-year growth with no signs of the momentum shifting. "Frankly, we've just scratched the surface," says Suarez, who looks to expand on their core markets in the Eastern United States.
Boasting the fifth largest population of all US cities, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has gained the attention of Truxx. Over the past twelve months, driver registration has doubled, with new users who need to move over-sized objects signing up every day. "We are seeing strong demand in the Philadelphia region," according to Suarez. "Generally, once we hit a certain threshold of driver density and user demand, the service tends to take off. We hope to get there soon in the Philadelphia market."
Needing a friend with a truck is clearly a universal sentiment as Truxx focuses on Louisville, Kentucky. In the past sixty days, Louisville has seen twice as many drivers sign up making their vehicles available to users. Truxx believes Louisville is a good market due to its size and ease of access from bordering communities.
With two years of positive reviews coming from the Southeastern United States, Truxx targets Atlanta, Georgia. There has been organic growth in Georgia with Atlanta emerging as the second largest Truxx driver network in the region. The population growth of the Atlanta region makes it an attractive market, but the fact that Truxx has experienced strong organic growth gives them confidence they will foster a successful Truxx community in the region.
Truxx is currently experiencing substantial nationwide growth. Those in need are finding this service a convenient alternative to renting truck or hiring a moving service. Retailers are co-marketing Truxx as a last mile delivery service and truck owners are discovering a new way to earn money.
About: Truxx is a digital platform that connects people with trucks with those in need of moving larger items, from large appliances purchased at a retailer to someone moving across town. The platform is available online at Truxxit.com or for mobile device use on the Appstore or Android Play. The company was founded in 2015 by Carlos Suarez who looked to connect those who needed a truck for one specific task and those who wanted to turn their truck into a source of income. With prices starting at just $25, Truxx is one of the first services of its kind. For more information on the company, please visit www.Truxxit.com.
Stephen Donnelly, Dynamic Innovation Group
***@dynamicinnovation.net
