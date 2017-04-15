 
Industry News





Morning or Afternoon? Southern Ocean Chamber Membership Meetings To Fit Your Schedule May 10

In celebration of Small Business Week and National Tourism Week, Southern Ocean Chamber offers morning Innovate & Caffeniate as well as afternoon Pop Up meetings on Wednesday May 10 for businesses to sample.
 
 
Take your pick of membership meetings on May 10
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The regional chamber has partnered with a variety of organizations to celebrate National Small Business Week the first week and National Tourism Week the second week in May. The groups come together on May 10 to present two Southern Ocean County meetings for members and the business community.

At 815am, registration begins at Holiay Inn Manahawkin for Innovate and Caffeinate a breakfast meeting that packs in networking and dynamic speakers in under two hours. The cost is $20 with advance RSVP or $25 at the door. The May 10 speakers include New Jersey Tourism Industry Association Executive Director Joseph Simonetta speaking about minimum wage and other legislative issues affecting small business and resort communtities. Mr Simonetta is an experienced lobbyist and Government Relations Consultant to American Institute of Architects NJ, and the Hotel & Lodging Association and will share the latest happening in Trenton. In addition Sheryl Paynter Lead Lender Relations Specialist from the US Small Business Administration and Donald Schafer of Ocean County SCORE will present an overivew of SBA programs and free business counseling.

At 330pm try out a Pop UP meeting, as we partner with the Ocean County Board of Realtors to utilize vacant commerical space to explore it potential while bringing businesspeople together. There is no fee if you RSVP to chamber office, but are asking for a $10 donation at the door to benefit the Maximillian Foundation/Hope Sheds Light. Come in for Refreshments and SBA/Score key note at 912 W Bay Ave Acme Plaza in Barnegat.

For more information on the 103 year old business organization, or to RSVP contact 609 494 7211, stop in 265 W Ninth St Ship Bottom and follow on FB and Instagram as Southern Ocean Chamber and online at www.visitLBIregion.com

