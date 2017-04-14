News By Tag
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Provides Free Clinic for Quincy Youth Soccer U14
Eric Edelman, PT, Owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance was joined by Director of Education and Quincy Clinic Manager Katy Mecurio, DPT, CCSCS and Practice Manager for Quincy and Hanover Shannon Delaney to train the teams. The clinic was held at the Marina Bay Sportsplex and more than 40 players participated. The clinic is part of Peak's athletic Partnership Program to bring free educational programs to area teams and clubs to promote injury prevention and maximum sports performance. The players were instructed and educated on injury prevention including proper dynamic and stretching moves.
"The clinic was a great success and we enjoyed the opportunity to train these young athletes," said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "A large component of our mission is injury prevention for patients of all ages."
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and a new location in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-
