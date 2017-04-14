Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Provides Free Clinic for Quincy Youth Soccer U14

 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


QUINCY, Mass. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide comprehensive approach to treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, recently provided a free educational clinic for Quincy Youth Soccer Boys and Girls U14 teams.

Eric Edelman, PT, Owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance was joined by Director of Education and Quincy Clinic Manager Katy Mecurio, DPT, CCSCS and Practice Manager for Quincy and Hanover Shannon Delaney to train the teams. The clinic was held at the Marina Bay Sportsplex and more than 40 players participated. The clinic is part of Peak's athletic Partnership Program to bring free educational programs to area teams and clubs to promote injury prevention and maximum sports performance.  The players were instructed and educated on injury prevention including proper dynamic and stretching moves.

"The clinic was a great success and we enjoyed the opportunity to train these young athletes," said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "A large component of our mission is injury prevention for patients of all ages."

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and a new location in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com
