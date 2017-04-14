AWAOA Recently Appoints Sandra D. Cavette as National Member Care Officer

Contact

-- The Aspiring Writers Association of America (AWAOA) has recently appointed Sandra D. Cavette as their first National Member Care Officer. AWAOA is excited to have Cavette join the Headquarters of the National AWAOA family and looks forward to a productive collaboration.AWAOA was founded in 2013 by Cynthia L. Hatcher with the primary mission of motivating, inspiring, and educating aspiring and seasoned writers to further support their writing and literary endeavors. AWAOA is proud to be one of the newly up and coming writing associations in the nation, disseminating knowledge and providing aspiring writers with the necessary skills to successfully complete in the marketplace and publishing industry.Cavette will be working closely with National Vice President Felicia McGee. Some of her duties will include oversight of the AWAOA National Member Care committee.Sandra attained a Bachelor's Degree from University of Michigan Flint and a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from Eastern Michigan University.Cavette's skill and years of service in ministry, business, and education will assist in continuing AWAOA to be a heart-based writing association.Contact: Cynthia L. HatcherAspiring Writers Association of America412 S. Saginaw St.Flint, MI 48502810. 394.8612iwrite@awaoa.com