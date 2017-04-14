News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AWAOA Recently Appoints Sandra D. Cavette as National Member Care Officer
AWAOA was founded in 2013 by Cynthia L. Hatcher with the primary mission of motivating, inspiring, and educating aspiring and seasoned writers to further support their writing and literary endeavors. AWAOA is proud to be one of the newly up and coming writing associations in the nation, disseminating knowledge and providing aspiring writers with the necessary skills to successfully complete in the marketplace and publishing industry.
Cavette will be working closely with National Vice President Felicia McGee. Some of her duties will include oversight of the AWAOA National Member Care committee.
Sandra attained a Bachelor's Degree from University of Michigan Flint and a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from Eastern Michigan University.
Cavette's skill and years of service in ministry, business, and education will assist in continuing AWAOA to be a heart-based writing association.
Contact: Cynthia L. Hatcher
Aspiring Writers Association of America
412 S. Saginaw St.
Flint, MI 48502
810. 394.8612
iwrite@awaoa.com
www.awaoa.com
Contact
Cynthia L. Hatcher
***@awaoa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse