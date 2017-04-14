 
Industry News





NY Guitar Expo Presents 4th Annual After-Expo Open Mic and Jam

Taking Place at EB Elliot's Along the Famed Nautical Mile, Hear World-Class Musicians Play or Join in on the Fun!
 
 
FREEPORT, N.Y. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Once again, NY Guitar Show & Exposition (http://www.nyguitarexpo.com/) (#NYGuitarShow) will be running their 4th Annual After-Expo Party, Open Mic, and Jam on the Saturday evening of the show, April 22nd, 7:00PM, at EB Elliot's Waterfront Dining & Bar (https://www.ebelliots.com) 23 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport, Long Island!


The event is open to the public and they are invited to come join in the festivities, fun and music of the Open Mic. Led by The Rich Johnson Band with Long Island blues & guitar legend Jim Moran, Grammy winning drummer Rick Shutter, and bassist Pete Puelo- this dynamite house band knows a billion songs! All involved will enjoy playing or singing.

EB Elliot's has great atmosphere, great food and drinks, is right on the water, and is the anchor of the Nautical Mile in Freeport. Full PA & Backline is provided.

The Open mic and After-Expo party is geared towards exhibitors, some of which are world class players locked up in a booth all day. They will let it fly come jam time and we do on occasion let the public get up and play based on skill and experience.

Come join in on the fun Saturday evening, April 22nd at 7:00PM at EB Elliot's in Freeport.

Contact Show Manager Richard Johnson at (516-435-8382 (tel:(516)%20435-8382)) for info on the jam or joining in!

NY Guitar Show & Exposition:

The 2017 NY Guitar Show & Exposition at the Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd. in Freeport, NY on April 22 & 23, 2017 features the new Les Paul Exhibit; new, vintage, and used instruments; new & vintage guitar & amps; local dealers/music stores; custom builders, and major manufacturers.

For More Information on the NY Guitar Show & Exposition, VISIT: www.nyguitarexpo.com (http://uid13737.fb-urls1.com/l.php?cid=1410162&sid=26...)

FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/NYGuitarExpo

Twitter (@NYGuitarExpo): Twitter.com/NYGuitarExpo

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: RickEberle@gmail.com
