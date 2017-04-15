Where the Heart Beats: A Musical Odyssey in Colombia (13 nights from £3450 pp)

Songlines Music Travel has created the ultimate trip to Colombia combining amazing musical events with all the famous sites of this colourful country. The trip departs on 9 August.

Enjoy the music of Colombia (c: Gareth Richards)

Contact

Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR

***@traveldogpr.co.uk Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR

End

-- Specialist UK operator Songlines Music Travel, is offering both music lovers and open-minded travellers the chance to embark upon a unique journey to discover the rich, diverse sounds and culture of Colombia, known as 'the land of a thousand rhythms'. The trip is from 9-22 August 2017. Since the end of hostilities with the FARC, Colombia has become South America's most appealing musical destination.The multi-centre itinerary will include stays in Bogota, Cali, Medellin, Baranquilla and Cartagena, with live music performances and the chance to meet artists and musicians in the company of tour leader Russ Slater, one of the UK's leading experts on Latin American music.In addition to the musical activities, the trip will include plenty of free time to discover all the famous sites of this colourful country.The itinerary will also include time at the Petronio Alvarez Festival in Cali, an opportunity to explore the hip hop community of Medellín and a visit to the freed slave village of San Basilio de Palenque, the birthplace of champeta music near Cartagena.Other highlights of the trip will include a city tour of Bogota – including the famous Gold Museum, the Museo de Botero and Monserrate Hilltop – local Food by Foot tour and a visit to Matik Matik for a meeting with the leader of some local bands, to hear about their latest projects and listen to live music. The tour of Cali includes the Artisan market and Cali River, and a salsa tour of the pioneering neighbourhood of Barrio Obrero. There will also be a chance to visit the best salsa bars and salsatecas.The visit to Medellin includes Parque de los Pies Descalzos and Parque de las Esculturas, a visit to a local record company, a hip hop tour of the communities of Crew Peligrosos and Son Bata. The city tour of Barranquilla includes the El Prado Quarter, Founders Park, Carnival House and the Caribbean Museum plus some memorable musical encounters.The itinerary ends with three nights in Cartegena, one of South America's most charming cities, including a city tour, meeting street musicians, relaxing on the beach and a celebration 'Champeta' party on the final evening.The holiday costs from £3,450 per person (two sharing) which includes 13 nights' B&B (two sharing a room), airport transfers, internal flights, all ground transportation, visits and musical activities as per the itinerary, and an expert Songlines guide throughout.International flights extra, bookable through Songlines Music Travel.