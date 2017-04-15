 
News By Tag
* Colombia Holidays
* Music Holidays
* South America Holidays
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Basingstoke
  Hampshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21201918171615

Where the Heart Beats: A Musical Odyssey in Colombia (13 nights from £3450 pp)

Songlines Music Travel has created the ultimate trip to Colombia combining amazing musical events with all the famous sites of this colourful country. The trip departs on 9 August.
 
 
Enjoy the music of Colombia (c: Gareth Richards)
Enjoy the music of Colombia (c: Gareth Richards)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Colombia Holidays
Music Holidays
South America Holidays

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Basingstoke - Hampshire - England

Subject:
Products

BASINGSTOKE, England - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Specialist UK operator Songlines Music Travel, is offering both music lovers and open-minded travellers the chance to embark upon a unique journey to discover the rich, diverse sounds and culture of Colombia, known as 'the land of a thousand rhythms'.  The trip is from 9-22 August 2017. Since the end of hostilities with the FARC, Colombia has become South America's most appealing musical destination.

The multi-centre itinerary will include stays in Bogota, Cali, Medellin, Baranquilla and Cartagena, with live music performances and the chance to meet artists and musicians in the company of tour leader Russ Slater, one of the UK's leading experts on Latin American music.

In addition to the musical activities, the trip will include plenty of free time to discover all the famous sites of this colourful country.

The itinerary will also include time at the Petronio Alvarez Festival in Cali, an opportunity to explore the hip hop community of Medellín and a visit to the freed slave village of San Basilio de Palenque, the birthplace of champeta music near Cartagena.

Other highlights of the trip will include a city tour of Bogota – including the famous Gold Museum, the Museo de Botero and Monserrate Hilltop – local Food by Foot tour and a visit to Matik Matik for a meeting with the leader of some local bands, to hear about their latest projects and listen to live music. The tour of Cali includes the Artisan market and Cali River, and a salsa tour of the pioneering neighbourhood of Barrio Obrero. There will also be a chance to visit the best salsa bars and salsatecas.

The visit to Medellin includes Parque de los Pies Descalzos and Parque de las Esculturas, a visit to a local record company, a hip hop tour of the communities of Crew Peligrosos and Son Bata. The city tour of Barranquilla includes the El Prado Quarter, Founders Park, Carnival House and the Caribbean Museum plus some memorable musical encounters.

The itinerary ends with three nights in Cartegena, one of South America's most charming cities, including a city tour, meeting street musicians, relaxing on the beach and a celebration 'Champeta' party on the final evening.

The holiday costs from £3,450 per person (two sharing) which includes 13 nights' B&B (two sharing a room), airport transfers, internal flights, all ground transportation, visits and musical activities as per the itinerary, and an expert Songlines guide throughout.

International flights extra, bookable through Songlines Music Travel.

To make a booking or for further information on these and other Songlines Music Travel holidays call 020 7501 6741.

Contact
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
End
Source:Songlines Music Travel
Email:***@traveldogpr.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Colombia Holidays, Music Holidays, South America Holidays
Industry:Travel
Location:Basingstoke - Hampshire - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Travel Dog PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share