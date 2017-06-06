News By Tag
Focused Workshop and Airbase Site Visit to Happen After Fast Jet Pilot Training Conference
A workshop and airbase site visit has been announced for the Fast Jet Pilot Training CEE conference
The post-conference workshop; Hosted by Squadron Leader Tim Davies, Officer Commanding Standards and Instructor Training Hawk T2 Training for the Royal Air Force, will explore the numerous pitfalls that even the most advanced Air Forces can fall into when developing and operating flight training systems.
Drawing from his extensive experience of flight training and system management, Squadron Leader Tim Davies will provide valuable support and advice to operational commanders looking to develop their own training systems. Focusing primarily on where training systems can go wrong, participants in the workshop will receive the invaluable experience of the RAF's extensive successes in flight training, but perhaps more importantly, its failures and how these were overcome and how they can be avoided. This will be invaluable to all Commanders of regional and international Air Force's with fast jet capability and those looking to develop new capability.
The site visit; hosted at the end of day one by conference sponsor Aero Vodochody, will be complimentary to all conference attendees and will showcase their latest aircraft models in their main hangar facility.
Officially partnered with the Czech Air Force and sponsored by: AERO Vodochody and CAE, the aim of the conference, its associated workshop and the airbase visit is to encourage improved cooperation and interoperability among the air forces of regional allies, in the pursuit of enhancing air force power in the region. The meetings will also provide a forum for leading solution providers to exhibit and discuss recent developments in fast jet training technology, as well as the activities, capabilities and requirements of participating powers.
Officially partnered with the Czech Air Force
Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe
5th and 6th June 2017
Prague, Czech Republic
