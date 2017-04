Focused Workshop and Airbase Site Visit to Happen After Fast Jet Pilot Training Conference

A workshop and airbase site visit has been announced for the Fast Jet Pilot Training CEE conference

Fast Jet Pilot Training CEE 2017

Contact

Shannon Cargan

***@smi-online.co.uk Shannon Cargan

End

-- To coincide with the second annual Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) conference in Prague on the 5an 6June 2017, SMi Group are pleased to announce that there will also be aentitled, 'An Alternative Approach to Fast Jet Pilot Training', on the 7th June and an, to Aero Vodochody's production facility, the first day of the meeting., will explore the numerous pitfalls that even the most advanced Air Forces can fall into when developing and operating flight training systems.Drawing from his extensive experience of flight training and system management, Squadron Leader Tim Davies will provide valuable support and advice to operational commanders looking to develop their own training systems. Focusing primarily on where training systems can go wrong, participants in the workshop will receive the invaluable experience of the RAF's extensive successes in flight training, but perhaps more importantly, its failures and how these were overcome and how they can be avoided. This will be invaluable to all Commanders of regional and international Air Force's with fast jet capability and those looking to develop new capability.hosted at the end of day one by conference sponsorto all conference attendees and will showcase their latest aircraft models in their main hangar facility.and sponsored by: AERO Vodochody and CAE, the aim of the conference, its associated workshop and the airbase visit is to encourage improved cooperation and interoperability among the air forces of regional allies, in the pursuit of enhancing air force power in the region. The meetings will also provide a forum for leading solution providers to exhibit and discuss recent developments in fast jet training technology, as well as the activities, capabilities and requirements of participating powers.For more information, a detailed agenda can be viewed on the event website: https://www.smi- online.co.uk/ defence/europe/ FAST-JET-PILO... 5th and 6th June 2017Prague, Czech Republichttps://www.smi-online.co.uk/defence/europe/FAST-JET-PILOT-TRAINING-EASTERN-EUROPE?utm_medium=www.fastjettraining.com&utm_source=D-135&utm_campaign=prlog---- END ----For media enquiries, contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi- online.co.uk To register visit the website or contact James Hitchen on: +44 207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukEstablished since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk