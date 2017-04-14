News By Tag
StratDV Video Production of Maryland selected to cover Mobility Talks International Event in DC
Annapolis Video Production Company StratDV Video Production was selected to capture video of speakers, sessions, events, and guests who attended the 2 day Mobility Talks International Conference in Washington DC, January 24th and 25th.
Severna Park resident Joe Stephens is an award winning independent video editor, shooter, and creative producer with over 10 years in the field of corporate video production.
Joe founded StratDV in 2007 to serve small businesses and non-profits through the creative application of online video and web technologies.
Joe has shot and produced video projects that have been used by AOL, Domino's Pizza, IBM, Alcoa Corporation, Annapolis Seafood Markets, Sodexo, SCLogic, UMBC, NRTC, Allegis Group, Comcast SportsNet, Chesapeake Regional Tech Council, Merritt Properties, Chesapeake Academy, The Erickson Foundation, Feed The Children, and a host of other companies and non-profits since 1999. Additionally, his work has garnered national attention, Joe is a two time Telly Award winner, and W3 award recipient by IAVA (International Academy of Visual Arts).
http://www.stratdvmedia.com
