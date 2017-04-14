StratDV Video Production of Maryland selected to cover Mobility Talks International Event in DC

Annapolis Video Production Company StratDV Video Production was selected to capture video of speakers, sessions, events, and guests who attended the 2 day Mobility Talks International Conference in Washington DC, January 24th and 25th.

Joe Stephens Executive Producer

End

-- Video Production Company StratDV Video Production was selected by WANADA the (Washington Area New Automobile Dealers Association)to provide video converage and produced video content for the 2nd annual Mobility Talks International Conference at the Washington DC Convention Center. The 2 day event coincided with the 2017 Washington Auto Show a premier Washington event for over 75 years. StraDV Video Production was selected to film and create a video compilation of speakers, sessions, events, as well as archival footage for promoting next years Mobility Talks event. This international event featured automotive executives, policy makers and engineers from around the world. The purpose of the event was to discuss and provide insight on policy and regulatory issues regarding the future of autonomous vehicles, and other new automotive technologies. The video was shot, and edited by award winning Maryland videographer Joe Stephens. Joe is the owner of StratDV Video Production.Severna Park resident Joe Stephens is an award winning independent video editor, shooter, and creative producer with over 10 years in the field of corporate video production.Joe founded StratDV in 2007 to serve small businesses and non-profits through the creative application of online video and web technologies.Joe has shot and produced video projects that have been used by AOL, Domino's Pizza, IBM, Alcoa Corporation, Annapolis Seafood Markets, Sodexo, SCLogic, UMBC, NRTC, Allegis Group, Comcast SportsNet, Chesapeake Regional Tech Council, Merritt Properties, Chesapeake Academy, The Erickson Foundation, Feed The Children, and a host of other companies and non-profits since 1999. Additionally, his work has garnered national attention, Joe is a two time Telly Award winner, and W3 award recipient by IAVA (International Academy of Visual Arts).