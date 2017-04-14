 
CIMdata to Host Free Webinar on The Essential Role of PLM in the Adoption of Additive Manufacturing

Webinar will offer a pragmatic step-by-step plan to implement PLM to manage Additive Manufacturing parts.
 
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, "The Essential Role of PLM in the Adoption of Additive Manufacturing into Mainstream Production." The webinar will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and will last for one hour.

Over the years, Additive Manufacturing (AM) has been primarily used to produce models, prototypes, and one-off parts made of non-production ready materials, so governance of enterprise solutions, such as PLM, was not required. Now, with recent advances in materials science, new high performance AM machines, improved CAD and simulation tools, together with commercial pressures to make things in lower volumes but faster, lighter, stronger, and more cheaply, an exciting new era for AM is emerging. To fully adopt AM into production, it needs to be assimilated into an organization's main processes and business solutions. Engineers approach design using the 5,000-year-old paradigm that parts are made, then assembled, and eventually become products. Adopting Design-for-Additive-Manufacturing (DFAM) principles, closely coupled with AM manufacturing processes, is essential.

According to CIMdata's Director for Additive Manufacturing Strategy, James White, "We have been designing and making things the same way for about 5,000 years. From the ancient Saccara tombs and pyramids to the Freedom Tower in New York City, even an iPhone; we envision, design, make parts, assemble parts in sequence, and eventually create the hoped for structure or product that conforms to aesthetic and quality standards; all within budget and on time. AM offers a new approach entirely. To truly leverage AM in production, engineers must unlearn 5,000 years of design and manufacturing conventions, and think how to design for AM."

This webinar will highlight some known issues in managing AM data, the risk of doing nothing, the role of PLM to mitigate the risk, and will offer a pragmatic step-by-step plan to implement PLM to manage AM parts.

The webinar will be useful to VP's of strategy, CIO's, CTO's, IT leaders, systems analysts, ERP architects, PLM architects, support managers, VP's of manufacturing, manufacturing planners, supply chain and procurement professionals, CAD managers, PLM managers, and anyone wanting to learn more about the adoption of AM into mainstream manufacturing.

During the webinar attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: http://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/.... To register for this webinar please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/448185166875698....

About CIMdata

CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.

CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia- Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/CIMdataPLMNews, or contact CIMdata at: 3909 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, USA, Tel: +1 734.668.9922. Fax: +1 734.668.1957; or at Oogststraat 20, 6004 CV Weert, The Netherlands, Tel: +31 (0) 495.533.666.
Source:CIMdata
