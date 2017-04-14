News By Tag
Inspirational Power Couple, Sarah Jakes-Roberts & Touré Roberts Grace the Cover of SHEEN MAGAZINE!
Love is in the Air as One Church LA co-pastors Sarah Jakes-Roberts and Touré Roberts capture our hearts with an introspective discussion of love and marriage, toxic relationships, healing, and the power of love's restoration.
With the first emblems of Spring, kismet with roses, love is in the air and SHEEN MAGAZINE, the Ultimate Beauty Guide, pays homage to the power of LOVE with the"I Do" issue. The May/June issue 2017 issue, brings readers inside the beautiful love stories of some of the hottest power couples, all while showcasing the most exotic honeymoon locations, and whimsical bridal fashions. From gorgeous bridal hair and beauty trends perfect for every wedding theme and occasion, SHEEN is in full bloom, celebrating the season of love and relationships.
In the glossy issue, our beloved power couple, Sarah Jakes-Roberts and Touré Roberts discuss their newfound love, balance of love and ministry, the importance of being equally yoked, and the beauty of vulnerability.
"I think so many times in relationships a woman has feelings that she is not sure how she can express because she is not sure how they will be received. Touré really gave me permission to acknowledge my feelings in a way that not only says this is how I feel, but that I could trust you to handle these feelings and handle my vulnerability."
All Eyez on Me star, Annie Illonzeh, opens up about the highly anticipated biopic and her coveted beauty products. Actress Robinne Lee talks about adding 'author,' to her resume. While Sandal star, Cornelius Smith Jr. discusses his sexy role in Mandate. Business and life partners Melody and Martell Holt, talk balancing love and career.
SHEEN also shares the best wedding prep skincare regime to take care of your skin before the big day, and shows readers how to step outside the box and step onto the altar in a fierce non-traditional wedding dress! If you are in search of the perfect gift, we recommend that you leave the gift cards at home; and give the bride and groom something memorable with our fabulous wedding gift guide!
Our featured double-cover power couple, Karli Harvey Raymond and Ben Raymond share their journey to saying "I Do," and SHEEN walks a day a life of experience curator to the stars, Karleen Roy. From curating your ultimate wedding checklist, to dressing up for love, we've got you covered.
SHEEN MAGAZINE's May/June exclusive 2017 I Do Issue hits stands on April 25, 2017.
About Sheen Magazine
Sheen Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern day woman. The southern national lifestyle and beauty publication is the preeminent voice for the American beauty on new trends, techniques, and products. Sheen Magazine is a national and international distributed publication. Published bi-monthly, Sheen Magazine maintains its influence by always remaining current on what is happening and what is to come with beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment. The publication seeks to cultivate, educate, and motivate its readers to their personal level of success and excellence. The Ultimate Beauty Guide and can be purchased nationally at Target, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Books-A-Million, and Barnes & Noble. Visit us online at http;//www.SheenMagazine.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @sheenmagazine.
