Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Lake Lawn Resort to host 3rd annual Spring Thaw Golf Scramble

 
 
DELAVAN, Wis. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT:  Join Lake Lawn Resort as they bid farewell to the winter doldrums and celebrate the new spring season at their 3rd annual Spring Thaw Golf Scramble. The tournament will feature a four-player team scramble format, with prizes for the winning first-, second- and third-place teams. Course games contests, an optional team skins, raffles and drawings are also part of the day's fun event.

WHEN: Sunday, April 30
         10 a.m. Shotgun Start

WHERE: Majestic Oaks Golf Course at Lake Lawn Resort
         2400 E. Geneva St.
         Delavan, WI 53115

Following the tournament, a luncheon buffet will be served featuring various salads, chicken, burgers, chips, desserts and more in the Champion's room.

Entry into the 3rd annual Spring Thaw Golf Scramble at Lake Lawn Resort's Majestic Oaks golf course is $35 for members and $65 for nonmembers. Entries based on first come, first served and are limited to the first 36 paid teams. Don't' delay register today!

To register, call 262.725.9200. For more information, visit https://www.LakeLawnResort.com/events/spring-thaw-golf-sc....

# # #

About Lake Lawn Resort

The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.

Contact
Brienne Schaefer
***@ebadvertising.com
Source:Lake Lawn Resort
Email:***@ebadvertising.com Email Verified
