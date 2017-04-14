News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lake Lawn Resort to host 3rd annual Spring Thaw Golf Scramble
WHEN: Sunday, April 30
10 a.m. Shotgun Start
WHERE: Majestic Oaks Golf Course at Lake Lawn Resort
2400 E. Geneva St.
Delavan, WI 53115
Following the tournament, a luncheon buffet will be served featuring various salads, chicken, burgers, chips, desserts and more in the Champion's room.
Entry into the 3rd annual Spring Thaw Golf Scramble at Lake Lawn Resort's Majestic Oaks golf course is $35 for members and $65 for nonmembers. Entries based on first come, first served and are limited to the first 36 paid teams. Don't' delay register today!
To register, call 262.725.9200. For more information, visit https://www.LakeLawnResort.com/
# # #
About Lake Lawn Resort
The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.
Contact
Brienne Schaefer
***@ebadvertising.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse