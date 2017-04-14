New look for the Gateway to the Isles and Highlands – Parex Streetscape

A prestigious paving scheme at the centre of a wider environmental improvement project in the Scottish coastal gateway town of Oban has benefited from the extensive use of BS7533 compliant hard landscaping products from Parex.

Parex - Oban streetscape project

-- The Oban Bay Harbour Project for Argyll and Bute Council incorporates high quality seating, footways, street furniture and energy-saving LED lighting to provide an improved experience for the townsfolk and visitors.The main visual impact of the work is the paving along Queens Park Place and George Street which consists of Magma Granite and Italian Porphyry natural stone violet mix. Station Square, which is adjacent to the ferry terminal has been finished with alternate bands of silver grey and natural buff granite aggregate.Parex materials were selected for their suitability for the work and for being compliant with BS7533. After excavation of the existing services and installation of new drainage, Parex Fine Bedding Concrete was placed to a depth of 30 mm to provide a firm base for the new paving elements, which were treated with a hand applied coating of Parex Bond Plus bonding mortar on the underside to provide a firm bond with the base.Approximately 230 tonnes of Fine Bedding Concrete was supplied to an on-site silo which ensured efficient, consistent mixing and also allowed the contractor to create a clean environment by reducing dust and removing the need for storage and protection of bags of material.Once laid, the paved area were then treated with high strength natural-coloured Granatech jointing mortar which was poured into the joints to provide a complete void-free fill of the gaps between the between the paved elements.Heritage style LED sea wall lighting and festoon lighting along the esplanade completed the works.