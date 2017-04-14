News By Tag
Kayaks in WNC go From Strength to Strength
In Fletcher NC sits the manufacturing hub of two of the country's leading specialized kayak brands – Liquidlogic Kayaks and Native Watercraft.
The company grew and merged with Native Watercraft in 2007 who are focused on the kayak fishing market and began manufacturing in Greensboro NC. In 2012, they moved to Fletcher NC, where their new state of the art production facility is producing their high quality products.
Focusing on designing and manufacturing innovative and quality kayaks and accessories;
Tyler is like most of the team, an avid kayaker. "I grew up on the water as a kid and was instantly hooked on paddling. While in college, I really dove into white water kayaking. Having a passion for the river, our environment and the outdoors is something just about everyone on our team has."
The company is actively engaged in the environment. "We're actively involved in river cleanups. Last year we participated in a French Board River cleanup project with the Riverkeeper and our staff is heavily involved in annual Green River clean ups." In addition, the company also has a recycling program. "If you bring in your old, stripped down kayak then we will recycle it. We want to make it easy for our customers to reduce impact on the environment."
Over the years whenever signs have been needed, Signarama has been used. "Moving to Fletcher allowed us to build a relationship with Asheville Signarama. Their professionalism and service is outstanding. I deal a lot with Laura, and she takes great care to ensure that our needs are always met. In addition, they work with the 'Outdoor Gear Builders of WNC' who are a group of over 30 local companies specializing in the production of outdoor gear. We love that Asheville Signarama is a local company and whole heartedly recommend them to anyone. We will be using them for years to come."
Creating innovative award winning products, employing local talent and working to improve our environment – what more can you ask of a company.
About Liquidlogic Kayaks
We started Liquidlogic because we wanted to make great kayaks. It is, and has always been, that plain and that simple. We make boats that we want to paddle. We make kayaks that you ask us to design. We make kayaks that we are proud to send our friends to the river in. Through the years, that original goal has driven us to refine all aspects of what we do. It has inspired us to work towards becoming a great company that makes great boats. For more information visit https://www.liquidlogickayaks.com
About Native Watercraft
Native Watercraft products are staying a step ahead of the evolving needs of today's paddlers. We are raising the bar on comfort, gear accessibility and user-friendly outfitting. For more information visit http://nativewatercraft.com
About Asheville Signarama
Asheville Signarama is Western North Carolina's full service sign company. Asheville Signarama is an independent, locally owned company which has quickly risen to the forefront of WNC's sign needs. With over a century of experience in sign design, marketing expertise, manufacturing and installation. Asheville Signarama can tackle even the most difficult and challenging projects with amazing results. Visit http://www.signarama.com/
