Port St. Lucie Inpatient Rehab Center Earns JCAHO Accreditation
Phoenix Resolutions Treatment Facility, a top option for Port St. Lucie drug and alcohol treatment, was recently awarded gold seal accreditation by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.
The Joint Commission is an independent, non-profit organization aimed at continually improving health care for the public through evaluation of healthcare providers. Phoenix Resolutions Treatment Facility is proud to have received their gold star accreditation. Thanks to the many addiction rehab options offered by caring and professional staff, Phoenix Resolutions Treatment Facility has helped countless individuals find the strength to live free from the abuse of drugs and alcohol.
With both inpatient rehab and outpatient recovery programs available, Phoenix Resolutions Treatment Facility helps combat addiction through every step of the process. Many addicts can feel like they are alone and helpless in recovery. At Phoenix Resolutions, everyone is supportive, caring and dedicated to the goal of a sober life.
Anyone who is ready to get help for a serious drug or alcohol addiction problem should call Phoenix Resolutions Treatment Facility and get started on the road to recovery today!
About Phoenix Resolutions Treatment Facility:
Phoenix Resolutions Treatment Facility is a state of the art addiction treatment recovery center aimed at helping people end drug and alcohol abuse in their lives. Located in Jupiter, FL, Phoenix Resolutions Treatment Facility is one of the top recovery options for people from all walks of life. Call today at (772) 324-6140 and start your journey to sobriety today! You can also send an email to gsmith@phoenixresolutions.com for more information. www.phoenixresolutions.com
