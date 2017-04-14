 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

WhenEver Fitness Sponsors Kids Running Program in 2017

 
 
Race Map
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- WhenEver Fitness is a Sponsor for a Kids Running Program in 2017. This program helps children see the rewards of exercise and provides kids with a positive, educational, and fun experience in the world of exercise.

"We hope that this running program will help with childhood obesity by helping these younger ones to want to be active rather than sitting at the computer all day." Stated Mr. Blair, Operational Manager of WhenEver Fitness

Races are from April 23 - May 21 at 4:00 PM

Each Race Series takes place once a week and offers age appropriate running events including the 50-yard dash, the 1/4 mile, the 1/2 mile and the one-mile run. The top boy and girl with the most points in their respective age division receive a trophy. It doesn't matter how fast or slow you run because all participants receive a medal and gift bag for their achievements.

More Details: http://www.healthykidsrunningseries.org/race_locations/

About WhenEver Fitness: WhenEver Fitness is a locally owned and operated 24-hour access fitness center located in Cottage Grove, MN. WhenEver Fitness specializes in helping people achieve their fitness goals by having an abundance of strength & cardio equipment, supervised kids area, aerobic area and personal trainers. WhenEver Fitness is more that just a place to workout it is a place to connect, build lifelong friendships and improve your health.

WhenEver Fitness
8601 W Point Douglas Rd S, Cottage Grove, MN 55016
***@wheneverfitness.com
Email:***@wheneverfitness.com
Tags:Fitness, Kids, Health
Industry:Fitness
Location:Cottage Grove - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
