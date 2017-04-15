News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Thiel College's James Pedas Executive Director published in top academic journals
Thiel College's James Pedas Executive Director and Professor of Communication Dane S. Claussen, Ph.D., has been published in leading academic journals in communication theory.
Claussen, who also is Chair of the Department of Media, Communication and Public Relations and Executive Director of the James Pedas Communication Center (http://www.thiel.edu/
Additionally, Claussen reviewed for the winter edition of Journalism & Mass Communication Educator "Toward 2020: New Directions in Journalism Education," co-edited by Gene Allen, Stephanie Craft, Christopher Waddell and Mary Lynn Young. He reviewed Howard Wainer's "Truth or Truthiness: Distinguishing Fact From Fiction by Learning to Think Like a Data Scientist," for the spring edition.
For Journalism History, Claussen examined "Mister Pulitzer and the Spider: Modern News from Realism to the Digital" by Kevin G. Barnhart.
Claussen was editor of the quarterly, refereed Journalism & Mass Communication Educator from 2006-2012, and served on its editorial board both before and since his editorship. It is published by the Association for Education in Journalism & Mass Communication.
In addition to editing J&MCE, he has headed the AEJMC's Mass Communication & Society Division; History Division; Magazine Division; Media Management, Economics & Entrepreneurship Division, and LGBTQ Interest Group, among other roles. Claussen also has been an elected member of AEJMC's Teaching Committee; appointed member of its Publications Committee; and ex officio member of its Diversity Task Force.
Before joining Thiel, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, in 2015, he was Visiting Professor of International Journalism at Shanghai International Studies University in China from 2013-2015. He also was Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada (2011-2013); Claussen was a Fulbright Specialist (2009-2014) and has done extensive consulting for universities and nonprofits in Bangladesh.
Claussen is the former publisher and editor of daily, weekly, biweekly and monthly newspapers in Wisconsin, Oregon and Washington state and a former newspaper management consultant and media mergers/acquisitions broker.
In addition to his doctorate in mass communication from the University of Georgia, he holds an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago, an M.S. in mass communications from Kansas State University, and a B.S. in journalism from the University of Oregon. He was named the Pedas Endowed Chair in Communication in 2015.
About Thiel College
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)
Contact
Thiel College
***@thiel.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse