Thiel College's James Pedas Executive Director published in top academic journals

Thiel College's James Pedas Executive Director and Professor of Communication Dane S. Claussen, Ph.D., has been published in leading academic journals in communication theory.
 
 
Dane Claussen, Thiel College Media, Communication and PR Department Chair
Dane Claussen, Thiel College Media, Communication and PR Department Chair
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College James Pedas Professor of Communication Dane S. Claussen, Ph.D., reviewed three modern communication texts for two of the most recognized academic journals in communication theory.

Claussen, who also is Chair of the Department of Media, Communication and Public Relations and Executive Director of the James Pedas Communication Center (http://www.thiel.edu/pedas) at Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/), published a review in the winter 2016 and one in the spring 2017 volumes of Journalism & Mass Communication Educator, the world's oldest and largest scholarly journal devoted to education in journalism, media and public relations. He also published a review for the Winter 2017 edition of Journalism History, which is published four times a year by the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University.

Additionally, Claussen reviewed for the winter edition of Journalism & Mass Communication Educator "Toward 2020: New Directions in Journalism Education," co-edited by Gene Allen, Stephanie Craft, Christopher Waddell and Mary Lynn Young. He reviewed Howard Wainer's "Truth or Truthiness: Distinguishing Fact From Fiction by Learning to Think Like a Data Scientist," for the spring edition.

For Journalism History, Claussen examined "Mister Pulitzer and the Spider: Modern News from Realism to the Digital" by Kevin G. Barnhart.

Claussen was editor of the quarterly, refereed Journalism & Mass Communication Educator from 2006-2012, and served on its editorial board both before and since his editorship. It is published by the Association for Education in Journalism & Mass Communication.

In addition to editing J&MCE, he has headed the AEJMC's Mass Communication & Society Division; History Division; Magazine Division; Media Management, Economics & Entrepreneurship Division, and LGBTQ Interest Group, among other roles. Claussen also has been an elected member of AEJMC's Teaching Committee; appointed member of its Publications Committee; and ex officio member of its Diversity Task Force.

Before joining Thiel, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, in 2015, he was Visiting Professor of International Journalism at Shanghai International Studies University in China from 2013-2015. He also was Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada (2011-2013); Claussen was a Fulbright Specialist (2009-2014) and has done extensive consulting for universities and nonprofits in Bangladesh.

Claussen is the former publisher and editor of daily, weekly, biweekly and monthly newspapers in Wisconsin, Oregon and Washington state and a former newspaper management consultant and media mergers/acquisitions broker.

In addition to his doctorate in mass communication from the University of Georgia, he holds an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago, an M.S. in mass communications from Kansas State University, and a B.S. in journalism from the University of Oregon. He was named the Pedas Endowed Chair in Communication in 2015.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/majors-areas-of-study), 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

Thiel College
