Thiel College Alliance organizes LGBT+ events promoting acceptance during Pride Week

--Members of Thiel College's Alliance—a student organization that consists of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students, as well as supporters of these students and the issues they face—organized the activities. The Alliance is recognized through the Student Government Association and provides many programs on campus to educate the community about LGBTQ issues.The Alliance began the week Tuesday with a "Chalk the Walk" party where students wrote messages of support and acceptance on the sidewalk with chalk. On Wednesday, the LGBT+ community held a forum that was led by a student-faculty panel to discuss issues that face the community.A drag show featuring Pittsburgh performer Bambi Deerest and other local and regional performers is Thursday evening, too.And Friday night, students will watch this year's Academy Award winner for Best Picture "Moonlight,"which looks at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helps raise him.Thiel College is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.