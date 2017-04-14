 
Industry News





Thiel College Alliance organizes LGBT+ events promoting acceptance during Pride Week

Thiel College's Alliance—a student organization comprised of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students and supporters have organized Pride Week with several LGBT+ focused events aimed at promoting acceptance and tolerance on campus.
 
 
Members of the Thiel College LGBT+ community celebrate Pride Week
Members of the Thiel College LGBT+ community celebrate Pride Week
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Students at Thiel College (http://www.thiel.edu/), a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, recognized Pride Week from April 18-21 with several LGBT+ focused events promoting acceptance and tolerance on campus.

Members of Thiel College's Alliance—a student organization that consists of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students, as well as supporters of these students and the issues they face—organized the activities. The Alliance is recognized through the Student Government Association and provides many programs on campus to educate the community about LGBTQ issues.

The Alliance began the week Tuesday with a "Chalk the Walk" party where students wrote messages of support and acceptance on the sidewalk with chalk. On Wednesday, the LGBT+ community held a forum that was led by a student-faculty panel to discuss issues that face the community.

A drag show featuring Pittsburgh performer Bambi Deerest and other local and regional performers is Thursday evening, too.

And Friday night, students will watch this year's Academy Award winner for Best Picture "Moonlight," which looks at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helps raise him.

About Thiel College

Thiel College is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

