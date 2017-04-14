News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Diamond Packaging Partners with Seneca Park Zoo to Celebrate Earth Day 2017
Diamond employees will help kids plant trees as part of the TICCIT ("Trees into Cartons, Cartons into Trees") program, an educational outreach program for school-aged children.
Diamond employees will help kids plant trees as part of the TICCIT ("Trees into Cartons, Cartons into Trees") program, an educational outreach program for school-aged children held every year at the end of April to honor Earth Day and highlight the renewability and sustainability of paper and paperboard packaging.
Children will be given a Colorado Blue Spruce sapling and soil, and instructed how to plant the sapling in a paperboard folding carton (which biodegrades over time) supplied by Diamond.
Diamond will also help children plant wildflower seeds (selected to work as habitat for native monarch butterflies)
Now in its third year, Diamond's Earth Day partnership with the Zoo is an ideal way to educate and inspire visitors about conservation. It is also an opportunity to discuss the company's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, including utilizing FSC® certified paperboards, using clean, renewable wind energy for 100% of its electrical energy requirements, and achieving zero manufacturing waste to landfill (ZMWL) status.
About Diamond Packaging:
Founded in 1911, Diamond Packaging is a WBENC-certified woman-owned business specializing in developing innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Utilizing state of-the-art technologies, Diamond designs and manufactures paperboard and plastic folding cartons, and provides contract packaging services for the personal care (cosmetics, hair care, skin care, fragrance, oral care, and shaving), health care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food and confectionery industries. Its client portfolio includes Bausch & Lomb, Beiersdorf, Coty, Elizabeth Arden, Estée Lauder, Godiva Chocolatier, L'Oreal, Otter Products, Procter & Gamble, and Shiseido. As part of the Global Packaging Alliance® (GPA), Diamond and its alliance members offer packaging solutions to companies operating on an international scale. Customers receive responsive, localized service, award-winning creative designs, identical product specifications and consistent brand recognition, resulting in unparalleled worldwide packaging support. For more information about Diamond Packaging, visit www.diamondpackaging.com.
Contact
Dennis Bacchetta
800-333-4079
dbacchetta@diamondpkg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse