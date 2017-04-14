News By Tag
Individual Eyelashes - Loventure Premium Individual Silk Lash
People want all different kinds of looks — some people go for drama, and some opt for something more natural. Eyelash extensions will give you insanely sexy eyes, and you'll be smothered with constant compliments.
When someone says Synthetic Lashes they are referring to either Silk or Acrylic. Silk lashes are popular for the lighter feel. Not as light as Mink or Sable, but they are more comfortable than Acrylic and can be used for everyday use. Silk Eyelashes cost less than Mink or Sable, they are great for short term wear or special occasions since they are thicker, full and have a uniformed perfect curve to them. Since they already hold such a dark pigment, there is no reason for mascara. Choose Synthetic Silk eyelash extension for those special occasions like a wedding or a photo-shoot. You can use them as everyday lashes as well but they won't be as light and comfortable as the Mink and Sable lashes.
Loventure Premium Individual Silk Lash comes in trays of 12 strips. Each Loventure Silk eyelash is crafted from the highest synthetic polyester, then shaped and curved to replicate a natural eyelash. They are light, comfortable and respond better to wear and tear than any other materials.
In order to perfect an elegant and natural appearance use Classic technique (also known as 1D) by applying Loventure eyelash extension directly on to your natural lashes in certain order or go for a Russian Volume (known as 3D) technique by applying multiple thinner lashes on your natural lash. Volume technique creates a full and rich appearance that will not be unnoticed. These individual eyelashes are of an excellent quality and real good value product developed in house. Check our full range of other extension lashes and application tools.
For more information, please, visit https://www.qualitybeautystore.com/
