Three Perspectives at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
A painter, a photographer and a glass artist offer three unique voices this month at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts.
For this show, I concentrated on painting an interesting sky that almost alone would give the viewer a sense of space, light, time of day, temperature, and weather. In most pieces, the foreground is almost an afterthought. In a few, I explored the idea of reality and abstraction through the use of trompe l'oeil painting. When one looks at the sky, one sees refracted light and reflected colors not the reality of colorless air and moisture. Is, therefore, a painting of a recognizable object, landscape or skyscape real? Or is it more like an abstracted memory or dream of reality?"
Photographer Eric Saunders writes of his new work, "With my photographs I try to communicate the beauty and intrigue of abstract art, and transient moments in nature and life. I look to landscapes, natural and urban, and capture them in color, or black and white.
I am mostly self-taught as a photographer. Previously I studied classical piano, and then worked as a corporate computer programmer. My goal as a photographer is to "see" abstract compositions and communicate them with precise technical control. I shoot in RAW, and edit using Adobe Bridge and Photoshop CS5. I print my images using an Epson 3880 printer."
Glass artist Pringle Teetor is constantly mesmerized by the dance of color, light, and fluidity in glass. Teetor states, "My forms are mostly functional vessels, but this year I have created pieces with a more sculptural form in mind. My new flattened vases capture multiple colors and are like abstract paintings in glass. I like to play with the chemistry of color to produce unique effects in each piece of blown glass. Then, I incorporate copper, silver and gold to create new reactions between the glass layers. The results are not always predictable, but the outcomes are often exciting."
Three Perspectives can be seen at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts August 21st -September 24th. There will be an opening reception on Friday, August 25th from 6-9pm.
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts (HGA) is owned and operated by 22 local artists and represents these established artists exhibiting contemporary fine art and fine craft. HGA's offerings include acrylic and oil paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, metals, encaustic, enamel, and wood. 121 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278. Phone: (919) 732-5001. The gallery is open 10am-6pm Monday-Thursday, 10am-9pm Friday and Saturday, and noon-4pm on Sunday. More information can be found on the HGA website: http://www.HillsboroughGallery.com
Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
***@hillsboroughgallery.com
