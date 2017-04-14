Iankovskyi Found shall conduct IInd business-lunch MEET UKRAINIAN PRODUCERS at the Cannes Film Fest

Igor Iankovskyi Foundation and NGO «Initiative for the Future» jointly with the Ukrainian State Film Agency will conduct a business-lunch for cinema industry professionals «Meet Ukrainian Producers»

-- Anniversary 70edition of the Cannes International Film Festival will take place from 17to 28of May 2017 in France. This year Ukraine will be represented by its own pavilion at the professional platform - Marché du Film, jointly organized by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, «Molodist» KIFF, Ukrainian Cinema Association, Producer Association of Ukraine and National Charity Foundation of Igor Iankovskyi «Initiative for the Future».On the 21of May, Igor Iankovskyi Foundation and NGO «Initiative for the Future» jointly with the Ukrainian State Film Agency will conduct a business-lunch for cinema industry professionals «Meet Ukrainian Producers», for the second year in a row.«During the last year's edition, Igor Iankovskyi Foundation organized the first «Meet Ukrainian Producers» business-lunch, which was a great success among Ukrainian and foreign producers. Ukrainian cinema was interesting to producers and directors from France, Italy, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, and Serbia and so on. As the result – several co-production projects with European producers started in Ukraine this year already. Such informal communication help our directors to establish useful connections and involve foreign partners to national cinema process», - told the representative of the Charity Foundation of Igor Iankovskyi «Initiative for the Future», Tagir Imangulov.Furthermore, this year the Foundation will support again the participation of Ukraine at the Short Film Corner section. The Foundation will cover the demonstration of films and travel expenses of the group of young Ukrainian directors from NGO Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema, who has already proven themselves at home.«Ukraine Is Your Destination»- this is the motto of Ukrainian pavilion. Under the festival, Ukrainian delegation will conduct a presentation entitled «Discover Ukraine» - describing our country as a cinematographic location with updated legislation, a set of modern services and industrial facilities. Also the pavilion will conduct presentations on the Festival Movement in Ukraine.A film by director Sergii Loznytsia has become one of the 18 participants of the main contest of the 70Cannes Festival edition. The picture is created in co-production of Ukraine, France, Germany, Lithuania, Netherlands and Russia. In order to promote Ukrainian cinema, the Ukrainian State Film Agency of will disseminate a catalog of Ukrainian movies for distribution and international festivals participation and information on productive potential of Ukraine.Charity Foundation of Igor Iankovskyi and NGO «Initiative for the Future» have organized many successful lunches and informal gatherings at international film festivals: in Berlin, Paris, Budapest, London, etc. Due to the organization's support, young Ukrainian producers could meet foreign producers, but what is relevant is increasing number of projects in co-production. This is Igor Iankovskyi's aim all along – to show talented Ukrainian youth, cultural and historical heritage, to develop Ukrainian cinema and get European and world audience acquainted with our country.