News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Quality Unearthed has launched three new properties
Jude's Hut and Arabella share the same level of eco-friendly, off the grid bliss. Located in the Dorset National Area of Outstanding Beauty, you can be assured that this will be a scenic visit. With energy provided by solar panels ensuring that a nice hot shower is on offer, and a log burner and selection of hurricane lamps will provide light. Take a digital detox and get back in touch with good old Mother Nature. For that extra spot of luxury, Arabella even has her very own eco hot tub so that you can sink into sheer pleasure and watch the stars twinkle above.
The other new property available is The Log Cabin, a beautiful secluded lakeside cabin located in Essex. This is a perfect family abode; sleeping up to six people in total in a spacious, open plan living area. The views of the lake are unparalleled, and just a short walk takes you to the Colne Valley, which will be extra special as you can even bring your dog along to this glamping location!
If you want to ditch the camping experiences for something a little more glamourous, visit Quality Unearthed today to book your next glamping holiday (http://www.qualityunearthed.co.uk), and stay in one of the newest properties on offer! With spring just getting into full swing, there's no better time to book!
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse