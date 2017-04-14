Quality Unearthed has launched three new properties

 
April 2017
HAVERFORDWEST, Wales - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Quality Unearthed provides a range of luxury glamping experiences across the country, offering something a little more special than a classic camping trip. Whether you are in search of a romantic retreat or a quirky adventure for your next family holiday, Quality Unearthed can help. Their current properties range from magnificent treehouses and safari tents to quaint eco-pods and wagons, ensuring that there is a great glamping adventure to suit every taste. They have recently added some exciting new properties to their range including The Log Cabin, Jude and Arabella.

Jude's Hut and Arabella share the same level of eco-friendly, off the grid bliss. Located in the Dorset National Area of Outstanding Beauty, you can be assured that this will be a scenic visit. With energy provided by solar panels ensuring that a nice hot shower is on offer, and a log burner and selection of hurricane lamps will provide light. Take a digital detox and get back in touch with good old Mother Nature. For that extra spot of luxury, Arabella even has her very own eco hot tub so that you can sink into sheer pleasure and watch the stars twinkle above.

The other new property available is The Log Cabin, a beautiful secluded lakeside cabin located in Essex. This is a perfect family abode; sleeping up to six people in total in a spacious, open plan living area. The views of the lake are unparalleled, and just a short walk takes you to the Colne Valley, which will be extra special as you can even bring your dog along to this glamping location!

If you want to ditch the camping experiences for something a little more glamourous, visit Quality Unearthed today to book your next glamping holiday (http://www.qualityunearthed.co.uk), and stay in one of the newest properties on offer! With spring just getting into full swing, there's no better time to book!
