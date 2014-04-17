Country(s)
Maitri's Bliss 2017 (30th Year Anniversary) Celebration Gala And Auction Hosted By Comedian Marga Gomez on Sunday, May 7
GLAAD award winning comedian Marga Gomez will be the Host for Bliss 2017. Ballet troupe Man Dance Company, Lesbian/Gay Chorus of SF and vocalist Lawrence Beamen will be the performers. Maitri is the only AIDS-specific residential care facility in California focusing on the underserved community of those dying of or severely debilitated by AIDS.
GLAAD award winning comedian Marga Gomez will be the MC/Host for Bliss 2017. Ballet troupe Man Dance Company, Lesbian/Gay Chorus of SF and vocalist Lawrence Beamen will be the performers. The event will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at the Golden Gate Club at the Presidio beginning at 4 pm. The Sponsorship Packages start at $1000.00 and Individual tickets are $225.00. The event will include a 5-star dinner menu by Chef Tracy Jardiniere with wine and cocktails.
Marga Gomez, a GLAAD Media Award winner, tours nationally as a stand-up comedian and is known for being one of the first openly lesbian performers in show business. She has appeared on LOGO's "One Night Stand Up," Showtime's "Latino Laugh Festival," Comedy Central's "Out There" and HBO's "Comic Relief" at the invitation of Robin Williams who called her "Amazing… a lesbian Lenny Bruce." Her television appearances include LOGO's "One Night Stand Up," Comedy Central's "Out There," and HBO's "Comic Relief." Gomez is also the writer/performer of 12 solo plays which have been presented at The Public Theater, ACT, nationally and internationally.
Man Dance Company is the first company of its kind in America, and it prides itself on bringing audiences more than just the experience of great male dancing! Founded in 2009, Founder Bryon Heinrich designed MDC for dancers who can express their athleticism, sensuality and compassion free of restraint.
Lesbian/Gay Chorus of SF Celebrating all sexual orientations and gender identities, LGCSF provides an open and artistic environment for singers committed to musical excellence. Our performances entertain, educate, and inspire audiences with the spirit of inclusion and harmony.
Lawrence Beamen was top 5 on NBC'S hit TV show America's Got Talent, which garnered over 44 million viewers, Lawrence's powerful rendition of "Ole Man River" evoked powerful emotions in viewers, and brought the studio audience to their feet.
In 2014 Beamen's hit pop single, "Round and Round" reached #11 on Billboard Hot Singles Sales Chart.
Maitri will be celebrating 30 years of service at our Bliss 2017 Gala. If you would like to be a sponsor or buy a ticket, please reach out to Toni Newman, Maitri's Development Manager, at tnewman@maitrisf.org or 415-558-3003. For ticket purchase, go to http://www.maitrisf.org.
We hope to see you all at this inspiring event, the proceeds of which go directly towards the compassionate care of Maitri's residents. HIV/AIDS is still relevant in 2017 until we find a cure.
