Maitri's Bliss 2017 (30th Year Anniversary) Celebration Gala And Auction Hosted By Comedian Marga Gomez on Sunday, May 7

GLAAD award winning comedian Marga Gomez will be the Host for Bliss 2017. Ballet troupe Man Dance Company, Lesbian/Gay Chorus of SF and vocalist Lawrence Beamen will be the performers. Maitri is the only AIDS-specific residential care facility in California focusing on the underserved community of those dying of or severely debilitated by AIDS.