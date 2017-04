SWAT Environmental Celebrates Earth Day

Contact

-- SWAT Environmental is pleased to announce they are celebrating Earth Day on April 22, 2017. This day was designated as a day to celebrate nature and to encourage individuals to do what they can to protect and preserve it. As part of the celebration, SWAT Environmental encourages residents to get their homes tested for radon.Radon is a dangerous gas that can be found both indoors and out, but concentrations indoors are typically much higher and more dangers because it takes longer to dissipate. For this reason, it's important for homeowners to have their homes tested for radon on a regular basis. If radon is detected, the professionals at SWAT Environmental will be able to safely and effectively resolve the source of the gas and ensure safety in the home once again.While this is an important task throughout the year, SWAT Environmental is taking the opportunity Earth Day provides to encourage residents to get their homes tested regularly. Removing radon will also help the environment as a whole, keeping the world a safer place for everyone.Anyone interested in learning about radon testing and why it's necessary can find out more by visiting the SWAT Environmental ( http://swat- radon.com/ ) website or by calling 1-800-667-2366.SWAT Environmental is a radon detection and mitigation company that strives to keeps homes and businesses safer. They offer radon testing to detect the gas, as well as mitigation services to find the best ways to remove the gas and prevent its recurrence. They offer both residential and commercial services.Company: SWAT EnvironmentalAddress: 2631 Eaton Rapids Rd.City: LansingState: MIZip code: 48911Telephone number: 1-800-667-2366Email address: swat@swat-radon.com