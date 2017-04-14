News By Tag
SWAT Environmental Celebrates Earth Day
Radon is a dangerous gas that can be found both indoors and out, but concentrations indoors are typically much higher and more dangers because it takes longer to dissipate. For this reason, it's important for homeowners to have their homes tested for radon on a regular basis. If radon is detected, the professionals at SWAT Environmental will be able to safely and effectively resolve the source of the gas and ensure safety in the home once again.
While this is an important task throughout the year, SWAT Environmental is taking the opportunity Earth Day provides to encourage residents to get their homes tested regularly. Removing radon will also help the environment as a whole, keeping the world a safer place for everyone.
About SWAT Environmental:
Company: SWAT Environmental
Address: 2631 Eaton Rapids Rd.
City: Lansing
State: MI
Zip code: 48911
Telephone number: 1-800-667-2366
Email address: swat@swat-radon.com
SWAT Environmental
Renae Weaver
***@swat-radon.com
